ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Last Minute Tech Gifts for Everyone on Your List

By Jason Suel
nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, last-minute shopping will be tricky with product shortages...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

Morning Extra- Last Minute Tech Gifts

(Sponsored)- The final sprint is on to get your hands on the perfect present for friends and family and the right gadget or tech tool can be a huge help this time of year. Tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly has a handful of ideas for great gifts and savings tools to wrap up this year on a good note.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech
MyChamplainValley.com

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
Wrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Finding the best earbuds for people on your gift list

Every now and then at the gym, I see someone using earbuds with a cord connecting them to their phone. Their workout playlist blares through the earbuds but the cord clearly gets in the way. I suppose many people prefer wired earphones but I don't understand why. If any tech gadget has improved more quickly than others, it's Bluetooth headphones and earbuds. Just 5-6 years ago we didn't even have the option of totally wireless earphones. Today's Bluetooth earbuds sound even better than the wired earphones from a half decade ago.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
IndieWire

Last-Minute Gifts for the Holidays: A Shop-by-Price Guide for Every Budget

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Christmas is less than a week away but there’s still time to finish up your holiday gift list. For the late bloomers who might enjoy the rush (see: stress) of waiting until the last minute to complete that shopping list, we searched the web to find gift ideas that will fit every budget. Even though you can still find holidays deals and last-minute flash sales...
SHOPPING
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Gift Guide: The best last-minute tech gifts priced under $100

Even though more products than usual are back-ordered until after Christmas, it’s not too late to snap up some excellent tech gifts in time for this holiday season. Read on for 9to5Mac recommendations for last-minute tech gifts under $100 that should make it to your door by December 25.
ELECTRONICS
nwahomepage.com

Buy Local Gift Guide: Gifts for Co-Workers

It’s day 4 of our Buy Local Gift Guide sponsored by Valiant Home Additions. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason provide gift ideas for your work family including edible gifts like cookies from Rollin’ in the Dough Cookies, handmade cards and coloring book from Bieunkah Illustrations and Designs, grab an go gifts from Freckled Hen and apparel that supports local business B Unlimited and the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative.
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

Best high-end gift for your girlfriend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your girlfriend is best? Keeping up with your girlfriend’s gift-giving skills while trying to choose something that she’ll value can create undue pressure in times of celebration. The task of choosing something that encapsulates all she means to you can be daunting.  […]
SHOPPING
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy