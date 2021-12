In Illinois, farming is big business as one of America's leading producers of soybeans, corn and pork. The Illinois Farm Bureau estimates that Illinois's agricultural industry and related activity contribute more than $50 billion dollars to the state's economy. But the nature of farm work and the structure of our nation's migrant labor program make the people who perform long hours of labor in Illinois’ more than 72,000 farms vulnerable to abuse and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated an already alarming situation.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO