Gasser Dental Impants is "Changing Lives One Smile At a Time"

ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Reading Eagle

Pet chewing on one side of its mouth needs dental X-rays [Ask the Vet]

Q: Penny, my middle-aged indoor cat, chews her dental treats only on the left side of her mouth. Is this normal?. A: I confess that I’ve never observed my cats or dogs closely enough to know whether they chew on one or both sides of the mouth. Nor have I heard this topic discussed at veterinary conferences. So, I consulted two renowned veterinary dentists.
PETS
WREG

Pajamas deliver purpose to one executive whose work now changes lives

Imagine tossing your successful career aside in the name of service. Well, that’s exactly what this guest did. Volunteering at a homeless shelter changed Genevieve Piturro’s life forever. A child’s simple question, ‘what are pajamas?’ was the catalyst for that. Her new book Purpose, Passion...
APPAREL
dbusiness.com

Redwood Dental/Smiles Partner USA

Dr. Bouchillon and his team of elite dental professionals have been providing legendary patient experiences for over 40 years at Redwood Dental. We understand that oral health is the key to your self-confidence and wellbeing. At Redwood Dental of Warren, our talented team is dedicated to ensuring that you receive the highest standard of care by providing comprehensive dental treatment at our state-of-the-art facilities.
SKIN CARE
KHOU

Hanna Dental Implant Center gave Sumer the freedom to smile again

HOUSTON — Call 855-DR-HANNA (855-374-2662) to make your appointment at Hanna Dental Implant Center, or log on to HannaDentalImplants.com. Be sure to mention "Great Day Houston" and get 15% off a future appointment. Raouf Hanna, DDS, MS, is board certified in periodontics and implant dentistry. He has placed over...
HOUSTON, TX
bestoflasvegas.com

Changing the lives of others for the better

Full Micropigmentation has changed the game for hair-loss treatment since opening its doors in Las Vegas in 2016. Scalp Micropigmentation or SMP, is currently the ultimate, non-surgical solution for hair loss, and because it’s noninvasive, it’s gaining in popularity by the minute. Full Micropigmentation provides an instant, permanent, and life-changing treatment where thousands of organic pigments are precisely applied to the scalp to replicate the natural appearance of real hair follicles. Whether a patient wants to camouflage a scar, alopecia, a thinning area of hair, SMP will help enhance their look tremendously.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Is Linked To Weight Loss

High levels of this vitamin are associated with 20 pounds more weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to more weight loss, research finds. People who are dieting have been shown to lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin D levels. Vitamin D at higher levels...
WEIGHT LOSS
iheart.com

DEODORANT CAUSING CANCER?! Don't Apply Deodorant Until You Read This

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall of 18 types of deodorant after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA. All 18 products being recalled are sold as aerosol sprays, the company reports.
SKIN CARE
pawtracks.com

5 telltale signs your cat loves you (for real)

You love your cat and view him as a member of your family, but does he feel the same way? Knowing how to tell if your cat loves you can be tricky, since cats don’t communicate love and affection in the same way that humans do. Your cat might appear standoffish and unaffectionate, but chances are he may be showing his love in his own special ways. Learning to recognize those signs can help you to better communicate with and appreciate your cat. If you want to better understand how your cat feels about you, a good place to start would be to recognize the following signs that your cat loves you.
PETS
Well+Good

Every Time You Eat Okra, Your Gut, Eyes, and Immune System Reap Serious Benefits

If you live in the American South, okra is one vegetable that's found in abundance, often served deliciously steaming hot straight from the frying pan. Less familiar with it? Okra is a green flowering plant with edible seed pods. Originally, it was cultivated in Ethiopia and by ancient Egyptians in Egypt. From there, it spread through North Africa and the Middle East, eventually making its way to the U.S. through slaves and settlers.
LIFESTYLE
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
ABC 15 News

Beloved coach, husband loses fight with COVID-19

PHOENIX — Coming to grips with a heartbreaking loss... A beloved middle school coach in the Valley has lost his fight with COVID-19. Jose Quiñones, known as 'Coach Q' around town, leaves behind a long-lasting impact on his players and the community. "It's hard. It's really hard,” Stefanie...
PHOENIX, AZ
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS

