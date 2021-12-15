Gasser Dental Impants is "Changing Lives One Smile At a Time"

Full Micropigmentation has changed the game for hair-loss treatment since opening its doors in Las Vegas in 2016. Scalp Micropigmentation or SMP, is currently the ultimate, non-surgical solution for hair loss, and because it’s noninvasive, it’s gaining in popularity by the minute. Full Micropigmentation provides an instant, permanent, and life-changing treatment where thousands of organic pigments are precisely applied to the scalp to replicate the natural appearance of real hair follicles. Whether a patient wants to camouflage a scar, alopecia, a thinning area of hair, SMP will help enhance their look tremendously.
