Chef Chadwick Boyd has tips for holiday entertaining

When I got the job at the Museum of Modern Art’s cafés, I hadn’t visited the New York City museum in years. I had envisioned a single cute café with minimal production and more front-facing work. But when I started working, I quickly realized the small pastry team was in charge of all pastry production for every part of the museum – four separate cafés in total. We are responsible for the pastries in the staff café, the cookies in the garden bar, the verrines in the fast-paced Café 2 and the tarts and cakes and savory crackers in the hard-to-find terrace café on the sixth floor. All of these cafés opened one by one in my first two months on the job and turnaround has ramped up as we approach and arrive at the peak of the holiday season. My work spans from doing all preparation for Café 2, helping with Terrace café production when needed and now, to breads, dessert mise and private events production for The Modern, the museum’s fine dining restaurant. I have been entrusted with recipe development and testing across those establishments — the transitions from summer to fall and fall to the holidays have been full of changes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO