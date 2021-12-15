ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chef Chadwick Boyd has tips for holiday entertaining

ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article((SL Advertiser)) Chef Chadwick Boyd has...

www.abc15.com

KARE 11

Tips for holiday decluttering and organizing

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Tis the season for family gatherings and holiday parties, which means more presents to buy, more events to attend, rooms to decorate and food to prepare. It's easy to get overwhelmed if you aren't organized. Twin Cities organizing expert and author Michele Vig is here...
HOME & GARDEN
WATE

Holiday cocoa bombs with Chef Scott

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Smoky Mountain Chef Scott Whittaker stops by to teach how to make his festively fun Holiday Cocoa Bombs. It is always a delicious experience when Smoky Mountain Chef Scott Whittaker stops by the Living East Tennessee kitchen. If you are looking for a great recipe that is fun for the whole family to put together, look no further than Chef Scott’s Holiday Cocoa Bombs. Easy to make and a lot of fun to drink.
KNOXVILLE, TN
syr.edu

Cooking for the Holidays? Food Services Executive Chef Eamon Lee Shares His Top Tips and Insights

A food industry veteran with over three decades of experience cooking and working in restaurants, Eamon Lee, executive chef in Food Services who began his tenure with the University earlier this year, knows a few things about holiday cooking. We sat down with Chef Lee to pick his brain on how to please a crowd, characteristics to bring out in holiday meals and the supply chain woes plaguing the food industry.
SYRACUSE, NY
East Bay Times

Make Rooh’s Avocado Bhel Tostada with tips from the chef

San Francisco’s Rooh restaurant is all about vibrant, contemporary Indian cuisine and culture — and so is its sister restaurant, which opened in downtown Palo Alto last year. Of course, the dishes you enjoy at the swanky restaurants aren’t really doable on a busy weeknight at home, not without a kitchen staff, anyway. But chef de cuisine Pujan Sarkar is sharing an adapted appetizer that brings a bit of the adventurous, gastronomic fun home for all of us.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
State
Wisconsin State
ourquadcities.com

Holiday Parties | Chef Stu

Chef Stu joined us today to talk about how he can help make your holiday parties go off without a hitch with food from Zeke’s Island Café.
FOOD & DRINKS
WTKR

Holiday drink ideas with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton shares some great holiday food and drink ideas that your guests are sure to love!. WITH OUR MIDNIGHT STOUT-INI Meteorologically it is winter, and our appetites turn to heartier, richer eats and drinks. We love stouts, and our friends at Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake have three stouts this season. Look for Maple-Rum Dark Journey, Ape Hanger, and Ghost Rider. Stouts are dark, strong beers brewed with roasted barley or malt.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
News 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Cheesy pepper poppers

This week, Chef Jeff Abate from Aux Delices Foods, shows Tina Redwine how to make cheesy pepper poppers. Spicy: Three pepper cheese and Smoked Gouda with chipotle. Cut mini sweet peppers in half. Put a small piece of the cheese inside the pepper and top it with a small piece...
RECIPES
kuaf.com

Holiday Baking Tips

I asked Stephanie Upshaw, the owner of Bluff City Toffee, to share some of her tried-and-true tips for baking holiday treats. Stephanie makes a Southern spin on English toffee that I absolutely love, and now she also offers Toffee Butter Cookies as part of her list of delectable treats. She’s an expert on all things sweet.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

Cookbooks to give budding chefs and home cooks for the holidays

From the food-obsessed to the budding new home cook, there's a cookbook for every culinary curious person on your holiday list this season. This book is for pizza lovers, period. The pages are filled with beautiful original watercolor artwork to detail the intricacies of pizza cooking alongside stunning photos of award-winning woodfired slices.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Network

3 Tips for Large Batch Baking, According to a Pastry Chef

When I got the job at the Museum of Modern Art’s cafés, I hadn’t visited the New York City museum in years. I had envisioned a single cute café with minimal production and more front-facing work. But when I started working, I quickly realized the small pastry team was in charge of all pastry production for every part of the museum – four separate cafés in total. We are responsible for the pastries in the staff café, the cookies in the garden bar, the verrines in the fast-paced Café 2 and the tarts and cakes and savory crackers in the hard-to-find terrace café on the sixth floor. All of these cafés opened one by one in my first two months on the job and turnaround has ramped up as we approach and arrive at the peak of the holiday season. My work spans from doing all preparation for Café 2, helping with Terrace café production when needed and now, to breads, dessert mise and private events production for The Modern, the museum’s fine dining restaurant. I have been entrusted with recipe development and testing across those establishments — the transitions from summer to fall and fall to the holidays have been full of changes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
besthealthmag.ca

Two Canadian Pastry Chefs Share Tips for Holiday Hosting and Their Fave Recipes

Pastry chefs Bettina Schormann and Erin Schiestel first met in 2004 while working together at the Ancaster Mill restaurant in southern Ontario. Schormann left to open Earth to Table: Bread Bar in Hamilton, Ont., in 2010. She soon recruited Schiestel as the head baker/pastry chef at the popular restaurant. The recipes in their new cookbook, Earth to Table Bakes (out now!), are a result of the long-time collaboration and friendship between the two bakers.
RECIPES
oceaniacruises.com

Chef Kelly’s Holiday Swedish Glogg Recipe

I always enjoy preparing and serving this traditional Swedish Glögg around the holidays. It’s filled with warming spices, such as cloves and cinnamon, and is the perfect post-dinner drink when gathered around the fire. Some of my memories associated with this Swedish Glögg have a bit more of...
RECIPES
News 12

Chef's Quick Tip: French toast casserole

This week, Chef Jeff Abate from Aux Delices Foods, shows Tina Redwine how to make French toast casserole. Place the cubed brioche in a large bowl. Whisk together the eggs, milk, cream, brown sugar, spices and vanilla. Pour the cream mixture over the bread and allow to sit, refrigerated, at least 2 hours or overnight.
RECIPES
WTNH.com

Cast Iron Chef: No Need to Cook for the Holidays!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you want to relax this holiday season and not have to worry about cooking for the whole family, our guest today has got you covered. Chef Attilio Marini is here from the Cast Iron Chef Chop House in New Haven. The following are...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WJLA

Holiday creations and cocktails with Chef Jamie G!

7NewsDC — It's a huge shopping weekend as folks everywhere buy last-minute gifts, but you can also expect a rush of people gathering ingredients for their holiday meal. One of all-time favorites -- Chef Jamie G -- joined us with a list of everything you'll need for the ultimate feast. Follow Chef Jamie G on Instagram.
FOOD & DRINKS

