ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Munich city council backs NFL games at home of Bayern

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

MUNICH (AP) — The Munich city council gave its backing Wednesday to...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Hertha beats Dortmund 3-2 to leave Bayern 9 points clear

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin finally delivered the performance its long-suffering fans were waiting for by coming from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Former Bayern Munich youth player Marco Richter scored twice to give Hertha fans an early Christmas present and do his...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Soccer Club#American Football#Munich#Ap#The Munich City Council#German
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears' health woes haven't been limited to the players. Three of the team's coordinators have been stricken, too. Bill Lazor felt as if he had a bad head cold. Under normal circumstances, the Bears' offensive coordinator would simply take some medicine and go about his job. But after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, he is working remotely.
NFL
CBS Boston

Revolution Acquire Midfielder Sebastian Lletget From Galaxy For $500,000 In General Allocation Money

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution lost Tajon Buchanan this offseason, but may have found his replacement. New England has acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget in a trade with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the club announced Thursday. Lletget comes to New England after seven seasons in Los Angeles, in exchange for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 General Allocation Money. The Galaxy may receive additional future GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met. Lletget joined the Galaxy in 2015, where he played under current Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. He said that rejoining Arena — and playing for a club that set...
MLS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

8-man Nancy upsets Troyes in French Cup penalty shootout

PARIS (AP) — Down to eight men, second-division side Nancy reached the last 32 of the French Cup by beating French league side Troyes 4-2 in a penalty shootout after they finished regulation time 1-1 on Saturday. Troyes is the first Ligue 1 team to get knocked out of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players

Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting Sunday, under the NFL’s revised protocols. Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

AP source: Jags fired Meyer for cause, don't intend to pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract, a person familiar with the termination told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on...
NFL
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Injury-hit Leeds thrashed again in EPL, 4-1 by Arsenal

LEEDS, England (AP) — Injury-hit Leeds slumped to its second alarming loss in five days, 4-1 at home to Arsenal in the only English Premier League match to take place on Saturday because of a wave of pandemic-affected postponements. Coming off a 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Tuesday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Auburn hires Seahawks assistant Austin Davis to run offense

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator. Coach Bryan Harsin announced Saturday the hiring of Davis to run the offense and coach quarterbacks. Harsin fired Mike Bobo from those positions following a 6-6 record in their first regular season at Auburn. The team faces Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28.
NFL
CBS Boston

Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2). New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club’s first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008. The...
MLS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Jets activate leading rusher Carter, 3 others from IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The banged-up New York Jets got their leading rusher and a key tight end back for their game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The team activated running back Michael Carter, tight end Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and defensive end Bryce Huff from injured reserve Saturday.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Star QB Opts-Out of Bowl Game - Will Enter 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Panthers Quarterback Kenny Pickett will Enter the 2022 NFL Draft. The wait to see if one of this year's premier passers would declare is no more. Heisman finalist and Pittsburgh Panther's quarterback Kenny Pickett has decided to forego his bowl game and begin training for the NFL draft. Pickett burst onto the scene this year after mediocre seasons before 2021, and he leaves Pittsburgh as an ACC champion.
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Abraham nets 2 as Roma wins at title-chasing Atalanta 4-1

MILAN (AP) — Tammy Abraham scored twice as Roma claimed its first win against one of the top Serie A teams by 4-1 at Atalanta on Saturday. Abraham scored his first less than a minute into the match and Nicolò Zaniolo doubled Roma’s lead. An own goal from Bryan Cristante made it 2-1 at the end of the first half.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy