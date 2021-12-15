Munich city council backs NFL games at home of Bayern

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution lost Tajon Buchanan this offseason, but may have found his replacement. New England has acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget in a trade with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the club announced Thursday. Lletget comes to New England after seven seasons in Los Angeles, in exchange for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 General Allocation Money. The Galaxy may receive additional future GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met. Lletget joined the Galaxy in 2015, where he played under current Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. He said that rejoining Arena — and playing for a club that set...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO