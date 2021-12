Workers at Asda could go out on strike, joining their colleagues at Tesco as the retailers gear up for the Christmas period.Union GMB said that it would call a strike ballot which closes on December 20 over what it said is the supermarket’s refusal to give distribution workers a “meaningful pay offer”.“Asda workers turned up throughout the Covid pandemic risking their lives to keep the nation fed – as well as helping the company turn a profit of almost £500 million,” said GMB national officer Nadine Houghton.“Staff who saw colleagues lose their lives to Covid are not having their legitimate...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO