Brookhaven, NY

Holtsville Ecology Site hosts Town of Brookhaven’s annual tree lighting

By TBR Staff
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 3 days ago
Looking for a new holiday tradition that the whole family can enjoy? Every year, the Holtsville Ecology Site transforms the main entrance leading to the zoo into a winter wonderland. On Dec. 10, the ecology site hosted the Town of Brookhaven’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. As visitors...

