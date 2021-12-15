Holtsville Ecology Site hosts Town of Brookhaven’s annual tree lighting

On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 11, a couple of hundred shoppers checked out the stores along Lake Avenue in St. James. The inaugural Lake Avenue Winter Walk was organized by Erica Rinear. The longtime St. James resident said she wanted to show support for local businesses that have suffered during the pandemic and through roadwork on the roadway. She added she was able to pull off the event thanks to the help of volunteers and the cooperation of the local businesses, many that stayed open later than usual for the walk that ran from 6 to 9 p.m.

SAINT JAMES, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO