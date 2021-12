A man shot and wounded a North Carolina trooper during a chase before later being killed in a shootout with authorities, officials said Wednesday. It was not immediately clear what prompted Tuesday's chase, but a Mitchell County sheriff’s deputy alerted Yancey County authorities while it was ongoing, saying that the suspect was entering the county and had been firing his gun at the pursuing officer, the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO