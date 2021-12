An Essex County, N.J., man told police he was sleep-deprived and angry about being the sole caretaker in his home when he beat his 84-year-old mother-in-law to death over two days as her son begged him to stop, according to authorities. James J. Pica, 58, of Nutley, is charged with...

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO