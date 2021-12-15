The Most Stunning Airbnb Rentals In Palm Springs

Palm Springs is an upscale desert town that is known for having amazing pool parties, scenic landscapes, and endless rows of palm trees everywhere you look. Whether you're looking to plan an epic weekend away or you're looking to celebrate a birthday or bachelorette party, Palm Springs is a wonderful town that is worthy of being explored. While this lively desert town does have some amazing five-star hotels available for accommodations, there are several Airbnb listings in the area that offer travelers a more private and peaceful stay.

While staying somewhere like The Saguaro or the Ace Hotel allows you to be located right in the middle of some of the town's greatest pool parties and events, they can get a bit rowdy and overwhelming if you're looking to experience a more secluded and quiet retreat in the middle of the desert. From mid-century homes that allow you to unwind from the comfort of your own pool to retro-styled bungalows that take you back in time straight to the '70s, here is House Digest's list of the most stunning Airbnb rentals in sunny Palm Springs.

Immerse Yourself In The '70s At The Dazey Desert House

The Dazey Desert House is a real gem that provides the ultimate groovy experience for those looking to stay in a real escape in the desert. According to the listing on Airbnb , this mid-century home can fit up to six guests across three bedrooms. Perhaps one of the coolest parts of this time-period house is the fact that it was designed by William Krisel, a famous architect who was best known for his butterfly roof which can be seen at the Dazey Desert House. The bright orange walls and matching furniture create such a happy and inviting vibe, and while the style is a bit quirky and different, it is all curated with an impressive eye and attention to detail.

If you can bring yourself to venture out of the stunning interior of the home, the backyard of the property offers up some great amenities that include a specially-designed hot tub, a gas-powered fire pit, and a large outdoor seating area and dining table. This home provides the perfect mixture of indoor and outdoor living for those looking to take advantage of the more peaceful side of Palm Springs.

Enjoy A Relaxing Retreat At The Desert Rose Mid-Century Meiselman

Being that Palm Springs is known for being filled with various mid-century modern homes, the Desert Rose is a prime example of just how incredible these designs can turn out. Pert the listing on Airbnb , the Desert Rose was constructed by architect Jack Meiselman in 1950. Though it has since undergone some revamping, the house has still managed to maintain its original charm that put this style of home on the map in the mid-to-late 1900s.

Between the sleek interior that features a contemporary kitchen with bright, yellow cabinets and checkered bar stools and the comfortable patio with a pool and lounge chairs, this house is a great option for those looking to live the authentic Palm Springs lifestyle. While the inside of the house is designed meticulously with unique art and bold accents, the pink exterior of this Airbnb is totally eye-catching and sets the tone for the rest of the home.

Unwind Poolside By Renting This Colorful Palm Springs Oasis

According to the listing on Airbnb , this colorful Palm Springs oasis is a bright and fun place to relax poolside under the desert sun. In addition to the amazing backyard and pool area, the inside of the house has been designed to create a very positive yet elegant vibe for those looking to really be in the present and immerse themselves in a peaceful atmosphere. Between the large library and plush seating area and the modern kitchen that is an aspiring chef's dream, this rental is a wonderful option for those heading to the desert in search of hitting the pause button and doing a nice reset.

The orange walls and teal accents complement one another in a unique and somewhat retro way, creating a relatively vintage vibe that has a special aesthetic. The master bedroom also features a simple yet nice desk for those who need to work on the go or sit down for some business during their stay. As you swim in the modern pool, peak through the glass, yellow-framed doors and take in the detailed interior from a distance.

Enjoy A Peaceful Stat At The Stardust Oasis Guesthouse

The Stardust Oasis Guesthouse is an adults-only accommodation that is reminiscent of a traditional hotel room due to it's small space of only 270 square feet, per the Airbnb listing . Being that the rental is so tiny, it is only suitable for a max of two guests, but this quaint rental has a special charm that makes up for what it lacks in space. Though the house was built in 1971, it was designed to match the '60s style of the main house that it is next to. Between the floor to ceiling glass sliding door and the colorful, retro décor , this stylish space really makes a visual impact despite being under 300 square feet.

While this Airbnb in particular might be a better choice for travelers looking to spend most of their time out and about exploring Palm Springs, the detailed design makes it totally comfortable and cozy so that whatever time you spend within the rental is as bright and fun as possible. If you find yourself needing some fresh air, simply step outside onto the private patio and catch some sun in one of the lounge chairs or enjoy a good book and a cup of coffee in the garden.

Hang By The Large Pool At This Mid-Century Modern Alexander Home

According to the Airbnb listing , this mid-century modern Alexander home was named as one of the "10 most architecturally intriguing Airbnb rentals," making it a real gem for architecture and design-lovers traveling to the desert. Located in the very upscale and historic Racquet Club Estates community in Palm Springs, the house was originally built in 1959. Though it has since been restored and renovated, there are several original details and influences that can be seen throughout the property.

Even if you aren't able to spend all of your time lounging outside or swimming in the pool, the home's large glass windows offer great views from both the living room and kitchen, while the open floor plan keeps you feeling connected to each part of the house. With three spacious bedrooms, this vintage-styled Airbnb can accommodate up to six guests, making it perfect for larger groups looking to celebrate or vacation together. Best of all, with a fully fenced and hedged yard, privacy and peace are pretty much guaranteed.

Rent The The Roseta For A Poolside Palm Springs Getaway

The Roseta is a modern and trendy accommodation that boasts an inviting and native-inspired design, per Airbnb . With southwestern touches throughout the living area and bedrooms, guests will truly feel immersed in the desert during their stay at The Roseta. The open kitchen is great for gathering around for breakfast or dinner, while the three stylish bedrooms create dreamy spaces with light-blocking curtains for those looking to get a good night of sleep before a busy day of exploring downtown Palm Springs.

In the backyard, guests can take their pick of taking a dip in the pool, lounging in a plush recliner, or even playing a game of cornhole to pass the time. Though the kitchen inside the house is absolutely stunning, there is also an outdoor kitchen and comfortable seating area so that you can spend as much time outdoors as possible if you prefer. Plus, the outdoor grill is perfect for cooking up flavorful meats or veggies to enjoy while taking in the mountainous horizon line across the valley.

Have A Private Escape At This Palm Springs Mid-Century Oasis

According to the Airbnb listing , this simple yet classic mid-century home can fit up to four guests comfortably across two spacious bedrooms. Known for its stunning mountain views, this rental has a slim pool and quaint patio for travelers hoping to melt their worries away under the desert sun. Being that the private pool contains saltwater, guests will find that their eyes are less irritated by chlorine and other chemicals that are typically found in pools. In fact, between the pool and the views, you'll find yourself spending the majority of your time on the serene patio despite the interior of the house being immaculately decorated.

From the funky, floating bookshelf to the industry-styled kitchen, the quirky interior of the house is relatively unexpected given the unassuming and classic mid-century exterior. In addition to the backyard patio and pool area, the front yard of the house also has ample privacy and is the perfect place to watch the sun go down and the sky change various colors of pink as you enjoy the uninterrupted mountain views.

Experience A Unique Vacation At The Palm Springs Dome Home

One of the most unique rentals on our list, the Palm Springs Dome Home boasts some of the best views in all of Palm Springs in addition to creating a truly one-of-a-kind experience during your stay. According to Airbnb listing , the Palm Springs Dome Home sits on five-acres of desert land and offers 360-degree views of the magical landscape. Best of all, being that the home itself has massive glass windows all around its unique, dome-shaped structure, guests of this Airbnb are able to feel immersed in nature even while they are resting comfortably inside the house.

If privacy and seclusion are at the top of your priority list when it comes to finding accommodations in Palm Springs, it doesn't get much more private than what you'll find at the Dome Home. With virtually no neighbors in sight, guests are able to watch the sunsets reflect off of the surrounding mountains and take in epic views of the white windmills that are scattered throughout the valley. When it comes to the interior of the house, the predominant style is very modern and somewhat minimalist without being cold.

Unwind By The Fire Pit At The Colony Enclave

Between the outdoor poker table and the indoor shuffleboard table, The Colony Enclave is the ultimate rental for those looking to let loose and play some games during their desert escape. Whether you are looking to spend the majority of your time inside the modern digs or prefer to enjoy the perks of Palm Springs outdoor living, The Colony Enclave is a dynamic property that encourages fun and frivolity all while sitting in style. Per the Airbnb listing , The Colony Enclave offers guests total privacy with a15-foot hedge that surrounds the property without interrupting the beautiful mountain views that Palm Springs is famous for.

One interesting element of design that is featured in the house is the fact that they have a rotating art gallery, meaning you never know which funky or abstract pieces you might find during your time at this Airbnb. Regardless of the fact that you'll have more than enough amenities to entertain you, the hosts also provide guests with six beach cruisers for those wanting to explore the neighborhood or surrounding area.

Spread Out At This Spacious Palm Springs Desert Home Oasis

With a wide layout that can house up to six guests with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, this Palm Springs home on Airbnb is a great spot for those looking to spread out and make themselves comfortable over a long weekend in the desert. According to the listing, this property has a gated entrance for optimal safety and privacy, yet it is located less than five miles from some of the best shopping, dining, and drinking in downtown Palm Springs. With a heated pool and built-in jacuzzi, guests are able to enjoy a refreshing dip no matter what time of the year you choose to visit.

Being that the kitchen and living room both have a very open and spacious layout, the house feels even bigger than it is while walking around the interior, and the stunning arches throughout create a very inviting yet modern look. Lounge in the living room or sip on a glass of wine while sitting on the outdoor cushioned couch as the sun sets over the San Jacinto mountains.

Rent Out This Stylish Palm Springs Villa

With a more timeless and traditional Palm Springs style, this elegant villa offers 1,700 square feet of stunning pool-side property for groups of six or less who are looking for a spacious home-base during their time in the desert, per the Airbnb listing . Between the three large bedrooms and the full kitchen, this rental has everything you need for a quiet weekend in a private accommodation. Though downtown Palm Springs is only about 10 to 15 minutes away, this Airbnb creates a true oasis for guests, making it nearly impossible to bring yourself to leave the property.

As you are swimming in the saltwater pool or unwinding in the built-in hot tub, take in the amazing views of the surrounding mountains and immerse yourself in the scenic space. One of the best parts of this rental is the fact that it gives you the same feel and comfort of a resort, but still maintains the privacy and seclusion of a house.

Enjoy A Weekend Getaway In This Chic Spanish Home In Palm Springs

If you're traveling with a larger group, this chic Spanish home in Palm Springs has everything from a pool to a cozy fire pit, and it can fit up to 10 guests across four different bedrooms, as noted by the Airbnb listing . Being that it has been renovated, this modern home has a lot of warm accents and fun pops of color that set the tone and encourage you to let loose on your own terms from the privacy of this spacious rental. With three king beds and two queens, there will certainly be no shortage of space when traveling with a larger pack or party.

While the inside of the house has some great designer detailing, most of your time will probably be spent outside either lounging by the pool and sipping on a cocktail near the large gas-operated fire pit. Some other outdoor highlights to be aware of at this property include a hot tub for soaking under the stars, an elegant and peaceful gazebo, and amazing views of the San Jacinto mountains right from the backyard. If you are looking to go out to eat or check out the bar scene, this lovely rental is conveniently located only a few minutes from downtown Palm Springs.

