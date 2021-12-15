Retail stocks with pricing power are poised for growth, says Cowen's Oliver Chen

It looks like it could be an expensive holiday for retailers this season. According to new data from commercial real estate firm CBRE and return logistics company Optoro this week, the average holiday return will cost retailers two-thirds of the original price for the item when factoring in labor, transportation, and warehousing costs. Although many customers expect free returns, the cost is significant for retailers. Optoro estimates that, on average, it costs $33 or 66% of the price of a $50 item for retailers to process a return—up from 59% last year. As the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts a 13% year-over-year increase...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO