Retail stocks with pricing power are poised for growth, says Cowen's Oliver Chen

SPGI has rallied 132% since my previous article, about three years ago. About three years ago, I advised investors to put S&P Global (SPGI) on their radar for its unique characteristics. Since then, the stock has rallied 132% and thus it is currently trading at a new all-time high, at a somewhat rich valuation level. Nevertheless, thanks to its immense growth potential, the stock remains a great candidate for the investors who have a long-term horizon, as its growth is likely to offset the initial headwind from its premium valuation.
Comments / 0