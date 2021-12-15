Massachusetts COVID report: 61 new deaths, 4,039 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) — State public health officials reported 61 new confirmed deaths and 4,039 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts.Pittsfield District Court temporarily closed due to COVID outbreak
Total COVID cases by age group
- 0-4 years: 2,787
- 5-9 years: 4,300
- 10-14 years: 3,960
- 15-19 years: 2,975
- 20-29 years: 7,325
- 30-39 years: 7,497
- 40-49 years: 5,830
- 50-59 years: 5,475
- 60-69 years: 3,670
- 70-79 years: 1,680
- 80+ years: 968
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 63,250 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,780,586 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 23,570 new individuals have tested positive with 2,935,572 total tests reported.Baker: No plan to bring back mask mandate in Massachusetts
Hospitalizations
There are 1,410 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 304 patients that are in intensive care units and 165 patients intubated. There are 422 patients of the 1,410 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.Hospitals worry rising case counts will push them past breaking point
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 4,039
- Total Cases: 916,547
- New Deaths: 61
- Total Deaths: 19,304
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 646
- Total Cases: 69,399
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 421
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 43
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,784
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 434
- Total Confirmed Cases: 75,448
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,723
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 93
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13,809
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 334
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 22
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,584
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 127
Higher education
There are 1,391 new cases in the last week with a total of 28,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 253,643 new tests reported with a total of 12,370,529.
