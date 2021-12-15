ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken coil blamed for ‘significant water damage’ at Williamsport City Hall

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3nAq_0dNZwGig00

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After relocating in early August because of poor air quality and mold from a storm in July , Williamsport City Hall sustained water damage early Wednesday morning.

PSP: Dog sicced on State Police performing welfare check in Union County

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter released a statement saying that around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Williamsport Bureau of Fire responded to an alarm at City Hall. Upon arrival, they determined that a coil in the air handler above the second floor had broke.

Slaughter says the broken coil caused the plumbing to burst, which released “extremely hot water.” According to Slaughter, the basement, first floor and second floor sustained significant water damage.

The building is now being evaluated for its structural integrity.

WBRE

WBRE

