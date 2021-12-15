ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United keeping Premier League informed on Covid outbreak ahead of Brighton fixture

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Manchester United are keeping the Premier League informed over the Covid-19 outbreak within their squad ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against Brighton and Hove Albion.

United's game away to Brentford, originally set to be played on Tuesday, was postponed after a number of players and staff tested positive and first team operations were shut down at Carrington.

Members of the first team squad who were unaffected returned to the club's training ground when it re-opened on Wednesday morning.

All those attending were required to undergo a lateral flow and PCR tests and return negative results, as per new strengthened Premier League guidance on Covid.

United are scheduled to face Brighton this weekend, but their head coach Graham Potter said on Monday that there have been "three or four" Covid-positive results returned among his own playing squad.

But despite Brighton's outbreak, their Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers is set to go ahead on Wednesday evening.

Any request to postpone Saturday's match against United would have to go before the Premier League board, who judge on a case-by-case basis and do not have a set threshold for positive tests which would guarantee postponement.

The postponement of the Brentford fixture was announced late on Monday evening, less than 24 hours before its scheduled kick-off.

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotpsur, Leicester City and Norwich City are among the other clubs to have confirmed they are experiencing Covid outbreaks.

The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

KP unhappy with Lyon technique, Richarlison is boss – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 18.CricketKevin Pietersen was not impressed with Australian Nathan Lyon’s technique despite its effectiveness in Adelaide.Can SOMEONE please smack Lyon?!?!! FFS! Off spinner with zero variations and bowling on world crickets flattest road!!!! #Ashes— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 18, 2021Virat Kohli was hard at work with his India team-mates.Session 1Done ✅ pic.twitter.com/JKwLhoaPeZ— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 18, 2021Sachin Tendulkar was reminiscing about his ODI debut.Couldn’t have been a better day...
SPORTS
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League century fulfils childhood ‘obsession’ for Raheem Sterling

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he realised a long-held ambition when he scored his 100th Premier League goal.Sterling reached the milestone last weekend with a match-winning penalty in a 1-0 victory against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.He became the 32nd player to accomplish the feat and, aged 27 years and three days, he is the eighth-youngest inductee to the 100 club.Welcome to the 💯 club, @sterling7 👋The @ManCity attacker moves into triple figures for #PL goals!#MCIWOL pic.twitter.com/07lkPusspG— Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021Of his century of goals, 82 have been scored since joining City in the summer of 2015...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa v Burnley postponed after more Covid-19 cases in the Villa squad

Aston Villa’s match against Burnley has been postponed after more positive Covid cases in the Villa squad, the Premier League has announced.The postponement leaves only one Premier League match remaining from the six that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, with Leeds against Arsenal in the late kick-off the only surviving fixture.A Premier League statement read: “Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad today, the Premier League Board has regrettably had to postpone the club’s home fixture against Burnley, due to kick off at 3pm this afternoon.“After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Rudiger is eyeing up a £400,000-a-week payday, with Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus all circling but Chelsea are desperate to tie their star defender down to a new deal - so, should the German stick or twist?

Antonio Rudiger has become one of Chelsea's standout performers since Thomas Tuchel's arrival. But the Blues boss now faces the risk of losing his key man as interest in the defender has notched up amid his impressive displays, and his future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain as he enters the final six months of his contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
