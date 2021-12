The sister of a missing 5-year-old in Washington told investigators her sibling had been "eaten by wolves" and was "no longer around," according to published reports. Authorities began looking for Oakley Carlson on Dec. 6, after her school principal requested a welfare check on the child, reported KCPQ-TV, citing court records. The principal said she had not seen Oakley for months, and had heard the child's 6-year-old sister make disturbing comments about Oakley during a sleepover at the principal's home.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO