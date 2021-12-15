SHERIFF UPDATE: Suspect in custody after standoff in Eaton County

UPDATE (9:29 P.M.) – A suspect has been taken into custody, 6 News has confirmed.

The shelter in place order has also been lifted.

UPDATE: (4:49 p.m.) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman was shot outside of a home on the 7000 block of E Five Point Hwy in Hamlin Township.

The sheriff’s office says around 10:37 a.m. they were called to the home in reference to a man with a gun.

The woman who was shot was rescued from the area and taken to the hospital, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says.

6 News has since learned it was a domestic dispute and a man shot his wife and is now refusing to leave his home.

“We are trying to get him to answer the door and take him out safely but he will be charged,” said Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich. “The firearm is still in the house, I’m sure he’s a danger to himself. Usually people overthink things when they do something bad. The wife is going to be okay, but she was shot. I’m guessing we have upwards of 30 people.”

There was also a child inside the home and the sheriff’s office says they were able to get them to safety.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Michigan State Police, Charlotte Police Department, and Negotiators from the Lansing Police Department, as well as the Eaton Rapids Police.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area of E 5 Point Hwy.

Earlier, Eaton County 911 issued an alert to residents in the area warning them to shelter in place.









The incident evidently happened between Canfield Rd. and Freeman Rd.

