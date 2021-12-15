ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Xi backs Putin against US, NATO on Ukraine; despots plan Olympic meeting

By Mark Moore
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

During a virtual summit between the two leaders Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s insistence that NATO guarantee it will not expand to Ukraine or place troops and weapons in the country.

Putin and Xi held the sit-down amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington over the buildup of thousands of Russian troops on its Ukraine frontier.

According to Putin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, the Russian and Chinese leaders discussed “mounting threats to Russia’s national interests from the US and the NATO block, which consistently move their military infrastructure close to the Russian borders.” ​

Putin told Xi of the need to engage in negotiations with NATO and the US over security guarantees, Ushakov added. ​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmpm4_0dNZvKDN00
According to China’s news organization, President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for Moscow and Beijing to ​”safeguard” their security interests during a meeting with Vladimir Putin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvyWv_0dNZvKDN00
Vladimir Putin (right) told President Xi Jinping (left) that he wants to meet in February and is planning to attend the Olympics.

Xi ​responded that he “understands Russia’s concerns and fully supports our initiative to work out these security guarantees for Russia,” the adviser went on.

C​hina’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported that Xi emphasized the need for Moscow and Beijing to ​”safeguard” their security interests.

“At present, certain international forces under the guise of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’ are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia, and brutally trampling on international law and recognized norms of international relations,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=190taE_0dNZvKDN00
President Vladimir Putin allegedly told the Chinese president to engage in negotiations with NATO and the US over security guarantees

T​he two leaders ​appear to have forged a relationship after the US sanctioned China over its crackdown on the Uyghur Muslim population and Russia over its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

​”A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on such principles as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests,” Putin told Xi.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has plans for military action against Ukraine after US officials warned allies that an invasion could take place as soon as early next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iWgY_0dNZvKDN00
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and China’s President Xi Jinping shake hands prior to their talks on November 12, 2021.

Putin also said he plans to meet with Xi in person in Beijing in February and to attend next year’s Winter Olympics.

The US, Canada, Australia and Britain have said they will not be sending dignitaries to the Winter Olympics as part of a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human rights record. Other countries have said they won’t be sending officials because of pandemic travel restrictions.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

More than 100 House Democrats urge Biden to implement changes in Cuba policy

More than half of House Democrats urged President Biden on Thursday to implement promised changes in Cuba policy, such as removing Trump-era restrictions on travel and remittances to the island by U.S. citizens and residents and loosening impediments to humanitarian assistance. In a letter, 114 lawmakers, most from the liberal...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Why Are Republicans Siding With Russia?

There’s been a lot of anger this week over Fox News’s born-again populist, Tucker Carlson, going all in on attacking NATO and siding with Russia at the very moment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is massing a gigantic military force on Ukraine’s border. But Carlson, this century’s Vladimir Pozner, has long been a Putin apologist. He’s just throwing off any last pretenses of whose side he’s on in the ongoing global contest between democracy and authoritarianism. (Spoiler: It’s not democracy.)
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

European powers warn Iran nuclear talks nearing 'end of road'

Western powers on Friday reported some progress in talks to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal, but European diplomats warned that they were "rapidly reaching the end of the road". "We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation."
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said.The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities.Saturday's mission is the latest in a series of such Russian flights since August. Previous flights have delivered humanitarian cargo and evacuated a total of 770 citizens of Russia and other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Russia urges West to release Afghan funds to stem migrants

The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert an exodus of migrants to Europe fuelled by the Taliban's takeover. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, said that Russia had warned the West its hold on assets and transfers could see thousands of Afghan families "run to Europe this winter".
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
MSNBC

Biden's Russia dealings may be the death knell of American credibility

President Joe Biden fancies himself a dealmaker. He has taken the sensibilities he cultivated in the Senate and applied them to the presidency, where he seems to operate under the assumption that statesmanship and diplomatic procedure can resolve even the thorniest of crises. Now, Russia is putting that assumption to the test. His willingness to bend and flex in the face of unreasonable demands from an irresponsible nation are potentially quite dangerous.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month.The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

It’s an open secret there’s no NATO plan for Ukraine. Why not just tell Putin?

On May 1, 2003, President George W. Bush (a former pilot in the National Guard) donned a flight suit and rode the second seat of a combat aircraft to the deck of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, where he declared victory in the Iraq War beneath a massive banner that said: “Mission Accomplished.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Chinese#Russian#Xinhua News Agency#The Uyghur Muslim#Kremlin
The Independent

China vows to respond after US Xinjiang sanctions passed

China on Friday said it would take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises after the U.S. Senate passed a new law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the measure approved Thursday “indicates that the U.S. has no scruples about smearing China by every means."“The relevant actions seriously undermine the principles of market economy and international economic and trade rules, and seriously damage the interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. “China strongly deplores and...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US Senate approves Biden pick Burns as China envoy after delay

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns as ambassador to Beijing, filling a position vacant for more than a year despite Washington's growing focus on China. The Senate reached the key 50-vote threshold to approve Burns in an ongoing confirmation that took place after Senator Marco Rubio lifted objections. The final vote was 75-18. Burns, a former US ambassador to Greece and NATO, at his Senate hearing in October called China an "aggressor" in the region and vowed to "compete vigorously," while also seeking cooperation on areas such as climate change. President Joe Biden nominated Burns in August, more than half a year into his term.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. President Tsai Ing-wen's ruling party had campaigned against reinstating a block on all imports of pork containing ractopamine, an additive used by American farmers that enhances the growth of lean meat. The substance is banned in places including the European Union, China and Russia. The referendum proposal failed to pass with more than 4.13 million people voting "no" against around 3.94 million in favour.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Sudan protesters say their voices will not be silenced

Amany Galal lost her right eye to a tear gas canister fired by security forces as they tried to break up a demonstration in early 2019, making her one of the first casualties of Sudan’s long and faltering revolution. Three months later, the street movement had toppled the military...
PROTESTS
AFP

EU threatens Russia sanctions as NATO backs Ukraine

Western allies on Thursday rejected Russia's bid to thwart Kiev's NATO ambitions and urged Moscow to halt its military build-up along Ukraine's border and return to talks led by France and Germany. "Moscow does not want to return to the Normandy format and wants to negotiate with the United States," a senior European diplomat told AFP. The diplomatic track was established at a summit in Minsk in 2015 where Putin accepted that France and Germany should play the role of moderators in the talks between the two belligerents. 
POLITICS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy