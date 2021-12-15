ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife of backup Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert trolls him over victory snap

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 3 days ago

Backup quarterback Kurt Benkert may have taken the victory snap in Sunday’s Packers game against the Bears, but his wife was the true closer of the night.

Before Green Bay recorded its 10th win of the season against the Bears, Benkert got to take the field for the first time in his NFL career, kneeling on the ball twice in the final moments of the game. Following the 45-30 victory, the quarterback revealed on Twitter that he received a message from wife Sam, who absolutely roasted his performance.

“All that hard work,” Sam texted Benkert before adding, “Need recovery.”

Benkert, who played college football at East Carolina before transferring to the University of Virginia in 2016, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May 2018. He was initially waived in September 2020, and then signed to the practice squad the following day. The Falcons later waived him in February of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGKOf_0dNZv7pB00
Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert and wife Sam.

Three months later, however, Benkert signed with the Packers. Though initially released as part of the team’s roster cuts in August, he then joined the practice squad. Benkert was officially elevated to the active roster this month when Green Bay’s primary backup, Jordan Love, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cA3dd_0dNZv7pB00
Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert and wife Sam.

Wife Sam, whom Benkert married in July 2016, also took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate her husband’s career milestone.

“The best knee that’s ever been taken, IMO,” she captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEtyi_0dNZv7pB00
Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

If you’re curious how Benkert got on the field in the first place Sunday, well, it seems it was Aaron Rodgers’ doing. The Packers franchise quarterback pressed coach Matt LaFleur to allow Benkert to take the victory formation, according to ESPN.

“He’s been in the league for four years and it’s his first time dressing,” LaFleur said.

