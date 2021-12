Although COP26 furthered global climate ambition, its outcomes failed to fully meet the aspirations of many leaders and activists calling for more urgent action. Fortunately, national governments are not the only actors that can undertake ambitious actions to achieve climate goals. Glasgow also signaled unprecedented levels of climate action commitments from investors and businesses that can drive real economy transformation. Indeed, private sector actions could be the critical factor to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius target alive in just the next few years. So, what have corporate actors committed to, and what do these commitments mean?

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO