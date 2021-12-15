The Bay Area braces for another rainstorm

The rain isn't finished with the Bay Area just yet.

After the torrential downpour that pummeled the region on Sunday through to the beginning of the week, some areas saw as many as 11 inches of rain in 72 hours.

On Tuesday, some areas, such as Monterey County , even saw small "rice size" hail sprinkled in with the showers.

But despite some sunshine later in the day Tuesday, the clouds have gathered once again.

The next storm system is moving in from the northwest, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area office. Light rain is expected to begin by midday Wednesday in the North Bay, spreading throughout the region.

The storm system is anticipated to last through to Thursday morning. The rainfall overall will likely be light to moderate, depending on the area.

Many areas are still recovering from the flooding and debris flow caused by the storm earlier this week.

Some counties even issued evacuation orders for those living near the sites of wildfires, where soil and other debris are looser, and more likely to be loosened by the rain.

It's possible this next rain system could add to the chaos.