Baystate Health reports 120 COVID-19 patients, 19 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 120 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Of those numbers reported, 19 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 94 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 11 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 8 confirmed
