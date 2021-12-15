ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 120 COVID-19 patients, 19 in critical care

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLlFr_0dNZuUlC00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 120 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 19 are in the critical care unit.

Who is eligible for free at-home COVID-19 test kits in Massachusetts?

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 94 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 11 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 8 confirmed
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Experts urge mask use to slow COVID-19 surge

Vaccines continue to be the "best defense" against COVID-19, but with the omicron variant threatening to drive cases, if not necessarily severe disease, to new heights, hospital and medical experts said that additional steps like mask-wearing may be necessary this winter to control spread and prevent hospital overcrowding.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Health#Covid#Weather#Baystate Medical Center#Critical Care#Baystate Wing Hospital#Baystate Noble Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy