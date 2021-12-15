The 10 Best Kwanzaa Books for Kids to Get Them Excited About the Holiday

In Swahili, that means “what’s the news” and it’s a customary greetting to friends and family during the celebration of Kwanzaa. First officially celebrated in December of 1966, Kwanzaa is a relatively new holiday celebration mostly observed by Africans and African-Americans. Kwanzaa means “first” in Swahili and signifies the first fruits of the harvest. Many African tribes would celebrate the harvest season around December. However, as thousands of African slaves were brought to America, they were separated from their tribes and their tribal heritage. What remains is a melting pot of cultures that makes up the modern African American experience. Today, Kwanzaa is a time for families to come together and celebrate while also focusing on seven principals for a stronger family and community. Any person or family can participate in Kwanzaa, and children play a central role in the celebration. They are encouraged to participate and discuss as much as possible during the daily celebrations. Whether you’ve celebrated Kwanzaa before, are interested in starting your own Kwanzaa traditions or simply want to learn more about the cultural holiday, there are many ways to get your children and family involved.

