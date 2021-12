MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - One man has been arrested and another is recovering after a verbal argument in a Mandeville parking lot turned violent. Video of the encounter was widely shared over social media. Witnesses say the dispute began over a parking spot on Mon., Dec. 13. It shows a man identified by police as Richard Suarez arguing with several women after he parked in the emergency lane outside of a busy shopping center on Highway 190.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO