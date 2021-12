The ND Paper mill in Old Town is using people's cardboard and they could expand the program!. According to Maine Biz, right now to try and keep some waste out of landfills and get a new source for raw materials, the ND Paper mill in Old Town is asking people in Old Town, Bradley, Orono, and Milford to give THEM their cardboard, food packaging boxes, and pizza boxes! ND Paper turns all that into pulp. That pulp is sold around the world and it's turned back into packaging materials and the whole cycle can start again!

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO