ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota Stock Gears Up for Production Boost

By Laura McCandless
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 3 days ago

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) stock is up 3.3% to trade at $186.66 at last check, after news that the company plans to produce a record 800,000 vehicles in January. The automaker is ramping...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock News and Forecast: Why is Rivian dumping today?

RIVN is down over 8% in Friday's premarket. Rivian is suffering as production levels are lower than forecast. Barclays also lowers its price target for RIVN to $115. Rivian shares are lower in Friday's premarket by a substantial margin. At the time of writing, the shares are over $9 lower at $99.52 for a loss of 8.6% and also breaking the psychological $100 barrier. It should be remembered though that Rivian IPO'd at $78 so this still represents decent gains for those that got in at the ground level. Retail investors were not so lucky though. IPOs are usually the preserve of institutions, a fact that has driven retail to the SPAC space so aggressively this year. The opening price after IPO was $106.75, meaning those retail investors who chased the name are now underwater.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears#Stock#Vehicles#Toyota Motor Corp#Tm
Seattle Times

Toyota’s EV strategy moves up a gear

TOKYO — Toyota has announced plans to significantly expand its lineup of electric vehicles, a move that is likely to accelerate the shift to electrification among other carmakers. The world’s largest automaker aims to achieve global sales of 3.5 million EVs per year by 2030, a major increase from...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Toyota Boosts Electric Vehicle Sales Target

Toyota hiked its electric vehicle sales goal by 75 percent on Tuesday, unveiling a more ambitious plan for the sector as part of efforts to drive down carbon emissions. The world's top-selling carmaker has risked falling behind its rivals including Volkswagen and Tesla in the race to develop less polluting cars, seen as a key market for the future.
ECONOMY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Ford Stock Could Soon Shift Higher

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has recently been a highlight of the electric vehicle (EV) sector, after overwhelming demand for the company's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck caused the company to stop taking order reservations on the waitlist. On the charts, F found support at its +100% year-over-year level. Plus, the stock is trading above the $18.50-$18.80 region, which coincides with its 2011 peak and half of its 1999 all-time high. Ford stock has been buying time above the $20 level, but Monday's pullback to its 30-day moving average – a trendline of resistance through August and September -- could be signaling a breakout. With this technical foundation in place, now looks like a good time to buy calls.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Is Toyota the Right Auto Stock For You?

With all of the hype around electric vehicle start-ups, it can be easy to overlook tried-and-true automakers like Toyota (NYSE:TM). In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 22, Fool.com contributor John Rosevear discusses the pros and cons of Toyota and whether it might be worth a closer look for investors.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Toyota extends production stoppages in Japan as parts run short

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it would extend stoppages at some factories in Japan as it runs short of components from plants in Southeast Asia where production has been disrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns. Lost production from the latest haltswill now total about 14,000 vehicles in...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Toyota announces further production cuts in December

Toyota Motor announced it will make further production cuts in Japan in December on top of what it had already announced last week due to continued disruption to its regional supply chain, according to local reports. The automaker said it would suspend operations on two additional production lines at its...
ECONOMY
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Harley-Davidson Sock Surges on Electric Motorcycle Merger

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) is surging today, last seen up 15.3% to trade at $42.43, after the company announced its electric motorcycle division, LiveWire, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition concern AEA-Bridges Impact (IMPX) worth roughly $1.77 billion. The deal comes as Harley-Davidson attempts to appeal to a younger audience, with the new stock expected to be listed under the "LVW" ticker on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
ECONOMY
GeekyGadgets

Toyota unveils new EV line up

Toyota has announced its new EV lineup, the company has unveiled a range of battery electric vehicles and it will be launching a total of 30 models by 2030. The photo above shows all of these new electric vehicles by Toyota and Lexus, we will have details on the individual models in due course, there are 15 new electric vehicles.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota Cuts More Vehicle Production In Japan Due To Ongoing Parts Shortage

As the supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic continue, automakers struggle with meeting their production targets. The latest victim is Toyota, who will be expanding the production halts at some of their factories in Japan. The report comes from Reuters, who cites a press release by the Japanese...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Says Its New Insurance Product Is "Toyotally Awesome"

Toyota Insurance Management Solutions has established its first branded product, and it's called Toyota Auto Insurance. Toyota says this new product is designed to provide customers with quality, customizable insurance at affordable rates. This policy is currently available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina, and will soon be...
ECONOMY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Toyota to Spend $240 Million on New Production Line in West Virginia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Just seven months after announcing a major investment in West...
BUSINESS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News

We talk about EVs a lot in one way or another here on Today In Gear, and with good reason: people want to buy them. According to a recent Automotive News interview with Ford CEO Jim Farley, "Demand is two to three times what we expected...Our reservations are approaching 200,000 units now and we're moving those reservations to actual orders." That doesn't just mean more electric trucks on the road — including the Ford E-Transit and F-150 Lightning — that means innovation. Reports surrounding Ford's Blue Oval City campus in Tennessee indicate that Ford's planning to introduce a new truck on a completely new platform. While the timeline for the truck in question is leaning more towards 2025, Ford is already planning for the model to sell, as Farley put it, in "incredibly high volume." Expect to see more investment in Ford "mega-sites" like Blue Oval City, where both vehicles and batteries are produced at a single location. Electric vehicles aside, we're talking about everything from Steel Will's newest knife to JJJJound's upcoming collaboration with Danner and indie watchmaker Josh Shapiro's unique tantalum watch. This is Today in Gear.
CARS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy