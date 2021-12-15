Toyota Stock Gears Up for Production Boost

We talk about EVs a lot in one way or another here on Today In Gear, and with good reason: people want to buy them. According to a recent Automotive News interview with Ford CEO Jim Farley, "Demand is two to three times what we expected...Our reservations are approaching 200,000 units now and we're moving those reservations to actual orders." That doesn't just mean more electric trucks on the road — including the Ford E-Transit and F-150 Lightning — that means innovation. Reports surrounding Ford's Blue Oval City campus in Tennessee indicate that Ford's planning to introduce a new truck on a completely new platform. While the timeline for the truck in question is leaning more towards 2025, Ford is already planning for the model to sell, as Farley put it, in "incredibly high volume." Expect to see more investment in Ford "mega-sites" like Blue Oval City, where both vehicles and batteries are produced at a single location. Electric vehicles aside, we're talking about everything from Steel Will's newest knife to JJJJound's upcoming collaboration with Danner and indie watchmaker Josh Shapiro's unique tantalum watch. This is Today in Gear.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO