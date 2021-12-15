7 Home Repairs That You Will Need A Professional For

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One Army veteran no longer has to wait to get help with dozens of home repairs, they were all just about fixed in one day.
“I need a roller,” Mito Guzman said.
It’s supposed to be time off for Guzman, who’s the Home Depot Assistant Store Manager in Miami Beach, instead, he’s sweating it out in the sun painting.
“He’s actually doing aviation mechanics,” Guzman said proudly.
Guzman isn’t letting the heat bother him as he works to a paint a house wall, because every brush stroke reminds him of his son, currently serving in San Diego.
“My son, he’s a Marine,...
Comments / 0