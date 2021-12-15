ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Home Repairs That You Will Need A Professional For

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

It is not always the best idea to try and fix things yourself if you are...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Domaine

This Is How a Professional Cleaner Cleans Baseboards

Cleaning baseboards: you may not love it, but you need to do it. Dirty baseboards can make a whole space feel unkempt and uncared for, so cleaning them is an important (if annoying) chore. Thankfully, with the help of a few experts, you can easily clean your baseboards and keep them clean longer. Keep reading to find out how.
amazinginteriordesign.com

Home Design: Important Projects You Need To Complete Before Focusing On Decorations

If you are planning on remodeling your home, then it is important to take care of the major projects first. You need to have a good floor plan before you start decorating. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the most important projects that should be done before moving on to anything else to get the best results possible for your home design project.
thekatynews.com

Top Most Important Advantages of Hiring a Repairing Crew for Your Home Appliances

Life has gotten easier in the modern-day since domestic equipment such as the washing machine, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas, electric stove, and oven have reduced the amount of effort required. All of these pieces of equipment ensure that you have a good time with your family while also allowing you to complete all of your household duties simultaneously. However, people have grown so reliant on these devices that they now take them for granted. Kitchen and […]
westrivereagle.com

Home repair and maintenance tips

I received a question from some friends in Texas about tile roofs. When it rains, their roof leaks a small amount of water. They follow my column each week, so I told them I would do a write-up on the subject. Tile roofs will last forever, but they do require...
TrendHunter.com

Two-Bedroom Tiny Homes

Tiny homes are commonly associated with being great for one or two people but quickly run out of space when it comes to families, which is something the Build Tiny 'Kingfisher' could potentially change. The home is outfitted with ample living space on the main floor with a well-sized kitchen...
thekatynews.com

Useful Tips On How To Choose The Top Lighting Options For Your House

If you are remodeling your home, one of the most important aspects to consider is the lighting. This can be especially essential because it will affect not only your mood during your stay in the home, but also how safe it feels. There are many options when it comes to choosing a new light fixture or system for your house, so if you need some tips with choosing, here are them.
Columbia Star

SBP seeking Richland County homeowners in need of critical home repairs

SBP, in partnership with Richland County, is providing home rehab and repair services for eligible homeowners. Services include roof repair or replacement; removal and replacement of damaged sheetrock; adding insulation where needed; replacement of inoperable doors and windows; and accessibility modifications. Previously, SBP operated out of Columbia providing rebuilding services...
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
thekatynews.com

Garage Door Opener Motor – Your Ideal Garage Door Company!

Supreme Garage Door Repair is your new favorite garage door opener motor company. We are a professional garage door opener motor organization bonded, insured, and properly licensed. We have been working on our garage door opener keypad services since 1981, for almost 40 years now. We are a locally owned company that offers the best prices! Contact us now to get the top garage door service in town! At Supreme Garage Door Repair we deliver […]
thekatynews.com

4 Secrets To Choosing The Best Appliance Repair Company Unveiled

Home appliances are the best companions you can ever have because they help you in the daily running of your home. They assist you in quick and efficiently handling of your daily home chores such as cleaning, cooking and washing among many others. So if one of your appliances breakdown, it can be a tough situation and you need to have it fixed on time. This means you have to look for the best appliance […]
CBS Miami

Christmas Comes Early For Veteran With Long Wishlist Of Home Repairs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One Army veteran no longer has to wait to get help with dozens of home repairs, they were all just about fixed in one day. “I need a roller,” Mito Guzman said. It’s supposed to be time off for Guzman, who’s the Home Depot Assistant Store Manager in Miami Beach, instead, he’s sweating it out in the sun painting. “He’s actually doing aviation mechanics,” Guzman said proudly. Guzman isn’t letting the heat bother him as he works to a paint a house wall, because every brush stroke reminds him of his son, currently serving in San Diego. “My son, he’s a Marine,...
goodshomedesign.com

This 28′ Tiny Cottage Home With 2 Lofts Is A Quaint Beauty

Tiny homes can be the most affordable dream homes for those who want to buy something on a budget. This tiny cottage has only 28’, but it is more than enough for a young couple as it is equipped with two lofts, a kitchen, an open living room, and even a covered porch.
MOORESVILLE, NC

