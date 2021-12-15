ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Builder Confidence Increases in December

 4 days ago

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index increased to 84 in December. “While demand remains strong, finding workers, predicting pricing and dealing with material delays remains a challenge,” said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke. “Policymakers need to work...

