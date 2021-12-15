Alabama NewsCenter — NOAA, federal and state agencies continue Gulf restoration efforts 11 years after oil spill

DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced Friday a grand jury indictment against four individuals and a Wheat Ridge-based company for deceptively marketing and selling a disinfecting service with a product they knew could not kill the Coronavirus. In a press release, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser stated the proprietors of Microforce advertised their cleaning service’s product as capable of bonding to surfaces and creating a protective layer that eliminated the Coronarvirus, as well as other bacteria and viruses, for up to 90 days. Microforce almost exclusively used Monofoil X in its disinfecting services, according to the state’s prosecutors. But the...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO