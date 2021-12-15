Lily’s Kitchen Launches Plant-Based Range for Dogs

Regardless of the weather, we still scream for ice cream. Here’s a new option — flavors from Sweet Tree Creamery. Deena Jalal, founder of the local chain FoMu, who churns vegan ice cream with fresh fruits and house-made extracts and pastry, launched the company. For Sweet Tree, Jalal partnered with manufacturer and distributor New England Ice Cream of Norton to produce the frozen treats, which are also plant-based and non-dairy. The new line relies on coconut milk and a similar recipe to FoMu’s, but is produced in larger quantities. “FoMu is small, very handmade,” says Jalal. “With Sweet Tree, we are making natural, plant-based ice cream made with real ingredients more accessible to more people.” The new iced desserts have a rich, dense mouth feel and texture and are offered in five flagship flavors, like vanilla bean, dark chocolate, chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate peanut butter swirl, cookies and cream, with more to come — all with a subtle hint of coconut. As for the name, Jalal says, she chose a unique moniker that spoke to the product. “We make desserts from ingredients that largely grow on trees. Hence Sweet Tree,” she says. “Rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?” Quarts ($10) are available at Donelan’s Supermarkets, 145 Lincoln Road, Lincoln, 781-259-0144 and 248 Great Road, Acton, 978-635-9893; Alexander Convenient Food Store, 277 Main St., Medford, 781-391-8181; and scoops at Insomnia Cookies, 61 Bromfield St., Boston, 617-431-2494; The Daily Scoop, 232 Main St., Stoneham, 781-438-9831; Daddy’s Dairy locations, and others.

