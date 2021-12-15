ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues score 3 in 3rd, win 4-1 to snap Stars' home streak

By Associated Press
krcgtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko all scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues beat Dallas 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ eight-game home winning streak. Colton Parayko also scored and Charlie Lindgren, a recent call-up from...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

'Chuck' and the Blues do it again, top Stars 4-1

ST. LOUIS — Happy holidays, from Charlie Lindgren and the rest of your St. Louis Blues. The goalie known as “Chuck” was up to his hijinks Friday night at Enterprise Center, stymying the Dallas Stars 4-1 in the team's final home game before Christmas. The Blues’ home...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Hockey Writers

6 Reasons Oilers Snapped 6-Game Losing Streak In Win Over Blue Jackets

There’s no great secret about how the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 at Rogers Place on Thursday (Dec. 23) to snap out of a skid that had seen Edmonton drop six straight games. It’s simple, really: all that was good on Thursday were things the Oilers weren’t doing during their losing streak. And all that was bad during their losing streak were things the Oilers didn’t do on Thursday.
NHL
FOX Sports

Tarasenko scores twice, Blues beat Stars 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves and the St. Louis Blues capped a home-and-home sweep against the Dallas Stars with a 4-1 win Friday night. Lindgren improved to 5-0 since taking over in net for the injury-ravaged Blues. Logan Brown scored, Ivan...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
Colton Parayko
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Radek Faksa
Person
Ryan O'reilly
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Ap#The St Louis Blues#Ahl
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Hockey

Comments / 0

Community Policy