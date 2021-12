AUSTIN, Texas - A civic-mindedness that started in a high school science classroom for Tara Plybon’s husband ended up taking him to the Middle East. "He’s always been very civic-minded," said Tara Plybon, referring to her husband, Todd. "After 9/11 came about he thought, "It’s a beautiful Sunday, and I’m with my wife and my son; I know I’ve had students that have gone to serve our nation, and they haven’t even had the chance to do any of these things that I’ve done, it’s not fair, I need to do my part.’"

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO