NAI Fennelly sold a 48,000-square-foot industrial building in Ewing for $600,000, according to a Tuesday announcement. Located at 94 Stokes Ave., the asset is a four-story, 48,000-square-foot industrial building in a highly accessible location nearby to Routes 1, 29 and 31. Built in 1940, this historic building started off as a propulsion laboratory for the Navy during World War II. Today, the property features ample parking, 10-foot ceilings, two drive-ins and a loading dock, making it a desirable flex building well suited to house a diverse array of businesses, as it has done for the past 80 years.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO