On the bark of my tree, I noticed grayish growth. I can peel this growth off fairly easily. What is this growth and is it hurting my tree?. I have been asked some form of this question at Possum’s, on the radio, or in the grocery store over the last month. It sounds like lichens. Lichens are grayish-green organisms that are a cross between fungi and algae. They make their own food and collect their own water and minerals, so technically they do not harm the plant or tree on which they are growing. However, they are a sign that the tree or shrub isn’t flourishing.

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO