Several businesses and events throughout the Denver metro area were closed or delayed Wednesday morning due to high wind warnings. The National Weather Service is predicting wind gusts of up to 80 mph in Denver, warning that winds could blow down trees, power lines and kick up dust, making for hazardous air quality until 4 p.m. In other parts of the state, winds of up to 100 mph are predicted.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO