Where: Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher St. Why: “Holidelic was born out of my obsession with Parliament Funkadelic. I grew up on that music and I love it, and I also like Christmas,” Everett Bradley says in a promotional video about his popular Christmas jam, returning this month to the Lucille Lortel Theatre. “I’m like a Christmas geek.” In his guise as Papadelic, the Father Christmas of Funk, the Grammy-nominated percussionist is joined by special guests, everyone in outrageous holiday finery as they blast through groovy Christmas songs, many from his 2002 album, Toy, which features such tunes as “Christmas Is Kickin’ In,” “Dirty Snow,” “Funky Santa,” “Say Cheese,” and “I’m Coming Home,” and 2017’s Holidelic: Rebooty, which includes “DysFunktional,” “Sugar Rump Fairies,” “Get on Down That Chimney,” “’Twas the Night Before the Funk,” and “Fro Ho Ho.”

