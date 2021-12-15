ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Elon Musk to pay record-breaking $12 billion tax bill

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Robert Frank reports on Elon Musk's tax bill...

www.cnbc.com

knowtechie.com

Elon Musk will likely pay the most taxes in U.S. history this year

Elon Musk, the CEO of companies like Tesla and SpaceX and the world’s richest man, is finally going to pay some taxes this year. In fact, some estimate that the eccentric billionaire is going to have the largest tax bill in U.S. history this year, paying more than $8 billion to the federal government.
CNN

Elon Musk calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in fight over taxes

New York (CNN Business) — Senator Elizabeth Warren and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are in the middle of a full-scale Twitter war. Warren called the world's richest person a freeloader for paying $0 in income taxes in recent years. Musk responded with a series of personal attacks, calling Warren "Senator Karen" and claiming his income tax bill is about to be the largest in US history.
teslarati.com

Part of Elon Musk’s $15B tax bill will likely end up helping the fossil fuel industry

Elon Musk may be paying an estimated $15 billion in taxes this year due to his massive sale of part of his TSLA holdings, but his contributions to the US government may end up supporting the fossil fuel industry. Considering that Tesla exists to help accelerate the world’s transition away from fossil fuels, one could argue that the situation is quite an example of fate loving irony.
u.today

Elon Musk Reacts to Dogecoin Creator's Crypto Tax Tweet

The person of the year according to Time Magazine, Elon Musk, has positively reacted to the tweet of his friend Bill Markus, who is the creator of the first memecoin on the cryptocurrency market - Dogecoin. The Dogecoin creator posted a screenshot with the top cryptocurrencies showing unprecedented growth numbers...
showmeinstitute.org

Even Elon Musk Wouldn’t Support Missouri’s EV Tax Credit Bill

Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity in Missouri and across the country. Thousands of Missourians buy EVs each year; Kansas City is one of the fastest-growing EV markets in the country. Nationwide, EVs are expected to be about 25 percent of new car sales in 2030. So what do some...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sells Another $934M Worth Of Tesla Shares To Pay Tax Bill

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares in the automaker, worth nearly $906.5 million, on Monday, as per filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: Musk conducted the sale of shares to satisfy tax withholding obligations on the exercise of stock options...
wccftech.com

Elon Musk Delivers $10 Billion Blow To Short Sellers In 2021

Short sellers betting against electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc have suffered massive blows over the course of this year, especially following the rapid price appreciation of the company's stock price during the second half of this year. Data from research firm S3 Analytics reveals that Tesla's short interest dropped by roughly one third last month, and the shares' 44% appreciation since January has now dealt a staggering $10 billion in short seller losses.
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk talks EV charging infrastructure and billionaire taxes

Elon Musk’s recent appearance at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit included several notable insights from the Tesla and SpaceX executive. Musk covered numerous topics during his interview, from the Cybertruck’s updates to the purpose of the Tesla Bot. Musk also shared some of his more direct thoughts about the US government’s upcoming EV incentives, which heavily favor union-built electric cars such as the Chevy Bolt EV, as well as the idea of billionaires and how they are taxed.
