Elon Musk to pay record-breaking $12 billion tax bill

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has disclosed how much he would pay in taxes this year. What Happened: The entrepreneur said on Twitter Sunday that his tax bill for this year is a whopping $11 billion. Musk has sold shares of Tesla since early November to foot his...
Tesla has been hit with an investor lawsuit over Elon Musk's tweets about the company's stock. The lawsuit was filed by David Wagner in the Delaware Court of Chancery, according to Bloomberg Law. Tesla's shares have tumbled 22% since Musk began his stock-selling spree on November 8. A Tesla shareholder...
Don’t you love it when celebrities go public with an opinion, only to get owned later when they contradict themselves? Ok, well, maybe you don’t love it, especially when we’re talking about the super-rich executives behind some of the world’s biggest brands – case in point, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX.
Elon Musk, the CEO of companies like Tesla and SpaceX and the world’s richest man, is finally going to pay some taxes this year. In fact, some estimate that the eccentric billionaire is going to have the largest tax bill in U.S. history this year, paying more than $8 billion to the federal government.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday dumped another chunk of the EV maker's shares, worth $884 million. He's now sold nearly $14 billion of Tesla stock since November 8, to pay for taxes on the exercise of options. Tesla stock has been on the decline recently, and is down 13%...
New York (CNN Business) — Senator Elizabeth Warren and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are in the middle of a full-scale Twitter war. Warren called the world's richest person a freeloader for paying $0 in income taxes in recent years. Musk responded with a series of personal attacks, calling Warren "Senator Karen" and claiming his income tax bill is about to be the largest in US history.
Elon Musk may be paying an estimated $15 billion in taxes this year due to his massive sale of part of his TSLA holdings, but his contributions to the US government may end up supporting the fossil fuel industry. Considering that Tesla exists to help accelerate the world’s transition away from fossil fuels, one could argue that the situation is quite an example of fate loving irony.
The Tesla CEO could face a tax bill exceeding $10 billion this year if he exercises all his options expiring in 2022, according to Bloomberg calculations. Elon Musk said he will "pay more taxes than any American in history this year" on Twitter on Wednesday. He was responding to Sen....
Elon Musk showed his lighter side when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in May. While there's no word on how much NBC might've paid the billionaire boss of Tesla and SpaceX, the Sun reported that hosts...
Tesla CEO and world's richest person Elon Musk, who has an estimated net worth of $251 billion, was denounced yesterday by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.), who has long been in showy pursuit of getting millionaires and billionaires to pay their "fair share." Time had just named Musk its Person...
The person of the year according to Time Magazine, Elon Musk, has positively reacted to the tweet of his friend Bill Markus, who is the creator of the first memecoin on the cryptocurrency market - Dogecoin. The Dogecoin creator posted a screenshot with the top cryptocurrencies showing unprecedented growth numbers...
Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity in Missouri and across the country. Thousands of Missourians buy EVs each year; Kansas City is one of the fastest-growing EV markets in the country. Nationwide, EVs are expected to be about 25 percent of new car sales in 2030. So what do some...
Elon Musk doesn't think his tweets have the power to move markets. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO and world's richest person said as much in a profile in Time — Musk was named the magazine's Person of the Year for 2021 for his commitment to the environment and to space exploration.
Tesla CEO and newly-minted TIME Person of the Year Elon Musk does have to pay taxes—sometimes, at least. As ProPublica reported in June, Elon Musk's federal-income-tax payments amounted to $68,000 in 2015, $65,000 in 2017… and $0 in 2018. Article continues below advertisement. ProPublica also reported that Musk...
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares in the automaker, worth nearly $906.5 million, on Monday, as per filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: Musk conducted the sale of shares to satisfy tax withholding obligations on the exercise of stock options...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $1 billion shares of stock in his company after unloading almost $10 billion in November, CNBC reported. Musk, the richest man in the world, according to Forbes, sold 934,091 shares of Tesla stock worth $963.2 million, according to Securities and Exchange Commission financial filings published Thursday, CNBC reported.
Short sellers betting against electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc have suffered massive blows over the course of this year, especially following the rapid price appreciation of the company's stock price during the second half of this year. Data from research firm S3 Analytics reveals that Tesla's short interest dropped by roughly one third last month, and the shares' 44% appreciation since January has now dealt a staggering $10 billion in short seller losses.
Elon Musk’s recent appearance at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit included several notable insights from the Tesla and SpaceX executive. Musk covered numerous topics during his interview, from the Cybertruck’s updates to the purpose of the Tesla Bot. Musk also shared some of his more direct thoughts about the US government’s upcoming EV incentives, which heavily favor union-built electric cars such as the Chevy Bolt EV, as well as the idea of billionaires and how they are taxed.
Comments / 0