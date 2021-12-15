ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

End-of-year reminders for small-business CEOs

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know from personal experience -- because I was one -- that many small business owners dread the administrative and accounting tasks the law requires. But if you keep up on accounting matters throughout the year, it won’t seem like such an overwhelming burden at the end of your fiscal...

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

6 reasons your holiday support for local small businesses should continue all year

(Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com) — Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes. This story is sponsored by Salt Lake Chamber. When it comes to making a big impact on your neighborhood and community, it pays to think—and shop—small. That's because supporting local businesses supports so much more than local businesses. In fact, there are several reasons why your holiday support for small businesses should continue year-round.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
WSYX ABC6

Can small businesses expect typical holiday rush this year?

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — With less than 10 days until Christmas, tons of small business owners consider this the busiest time of year. This year, the owner of Country Hearth Primitives Jolene Engelman has noticed an increase compared to last winter. “We’re probably doing a little better this...
GROVE CITY, OH
smallbiztrends.com

Kabbage Launches Small Business Line of Credit to Help Fund Small Businesses

Kabbage from American Express, providers of cash flow solutions for small businesses, has launched a new platform that offers small businesses flexible lines of credit. Known as Kabbage Funding, the offering expands Kabbage’s digital cash flow platform for small businesses. Eligible applicants can receive funding of between $1,000 and...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Personal Income#Income Taxes
Fortune

Deloitte U.S. CEO on the past year’s business challenges and what’s ahead in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been, to put it mildly, quite a year. From change driven by the pandemic’s trajectory and social movements, to businesses finally getting serious about climate change, and so much more, 2021 was all about upheaval. Throughout the year, Fortune’s Ellen McGirt and Alan Murray, cohosts of the Leadership Next podcast, welcomed CEOs and other big names in business to discuss those changes.
BUSINESS
Valdosta Daily Times

FOWLER: Time for end of year business tax planning

Your business exists to serve a human need. The better you meet that need the more you grow, the more people you can serve and employ and the more lives you can change. That is the beauty of capitalism. Don’t let minimizing taxes distract you from maximizing value. In...
INCOME TAX
wjhl.com

Financial Tips for Small Businesses

(WJHL) Madison Smith with KOSBE and Ted Fields, a KOSBE Advisory Council member and Senior Vice President and Market Executive for Powell Valley Bank tell us about funding options for small businesses and how KOSBE can help connect them with resources. For more information visit www.KOSBE.org.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Greenfield Bank Named Small Business Lender of the Year

Greenfield Banking Co. has been named Indiana’s Small Business Lender of the Year for 2021 by the Indiana Statewide Certified Development Corp. The CDC says the award recognizes loans made to small business owners using the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 504 loan program. The awards were given out...
GREENFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Citizen Online

Country Fried Creative named Small Business of the Year

Peachtree City-based digital marketing agency Country Fried Creative was selected as the Fayette Chamber 2021 Small Business of the Year. The award was given by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at their Annual Awards Event held at the Dottie Center in Fayetteville GA. Presenting the award was last year’s winner – Hanna Brothers Catering.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Inc.com

With Stimulus Benefits Ending, What Should Small-Business Owners Be Aware Of?

As the deadline of December 31 for stimulus benefits and small businesses draws closer, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has released more clarifying information. Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications and Targeted Advance applications still have to be in by December 31, but the SBA will continue to review applications after the deadline, until the funds are exhausted. In contrast, the Supplemental Targeted Advance applications will not continue to be processed after the December 31 deadline, for "legal reasons." The SBA is "strongly suggesting" business owners get these applications in by December 10. If you already have an EIDL loan and are looking for an increase, you may request one up to two years after the original loan date. However, I recommend applying sooner rather than later since this incentive will end once funds are exhausted. If you would like your application to be reconsidered or want to file an appeal it you were denied, do so before December 31 or no later than six months after being declined and no later than 30 days after a reconsideration decision for appeals. Before going through either of these processes, make sure funding has not run out.
SMALL BUSINESS
news4sanantonio.com

Supporting small business this season

A new survey from Intuit Quickbooks suggests nine out of ten shoppers will support small businesses this holiday shopping season. Consumer shopping trends expert Carmen Ordonez is here with more.
SMALL BUSINESS
Mansfield News Journal

Chamber to honor small businesses

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development will celebrate all local small businesses and name the 2021 Small Business of the Year recipients. Winners will be announced at a luncheon to be held at Kingwood Center Gardens on Friday. Each finalist will be featured in a short video highlighting their business, sponsored by Mechanics Bank, according to a news release from the chamber.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NWI.com

Indiana small businesses owners raising pay at highest rate in 48 years

About 44% of small business owners in Indiana recently raised pay, a 48-year high, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses' Small Business Optimism Index. While a tight job market has been paying off for workers in the form of bigger paychecks, continued difficulty filling vacancies and rising uncertainty...
INDIANA STATE
pymnts

Platform Businesses Dominate End of Year SPAC, IPO Activity

We’re at the very tail end of 2021, and depending on where — and when — you look, the SPAC sector is either dead or rising, phoenix-like, from ashes. But in general, the last few weeks have shown increased activity for public listings, both traditional and through tie ups with blank check firms.
MARKETS
Louisville Business First

EXCLUSIVE: CEO of PMR Companies to retire at the end of this year

A local management and brokerage firm will change ownership as the current CEO plans to retire. Deborah Charlton, the owner and CEO of PMR Companies, plans to retire by the end of this year. Ownership of the family-run business will be transitioned to her children, April Leonardo and Derek VanVactor, and chief financial officer, Denny Glover. Leonardo and VanVactor also serve as president and vice president of business development, respectively.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Chalkbeat

An end-of-year note from Chalkbeat’s CEO

Eight years ago, Chalkbeat formed with a single mission: to equip every stakeholder in public education with the information they need to make sound decisions. From administrators and lawmakers to young people and parents, every person touched by schools deserves to be included and informed about how those schools are governed, funded, and led.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy