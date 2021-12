Yesterday was the final scheduled payment for families in Iowa and across the nation that were taking part in the expanded child tax credit program. Over 36 million families across the U.S., including mine, saw monthly payments in their bank accounts based on the number of kids they had, and their age. It is estimated that those payments helped reduce things like childhood poverty by over 50%. But don't hold your breath if you're wondering when your January payment will post to your account.

