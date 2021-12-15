ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What Is The Best Kratom For Anxiety And Stress?

By John Morris
twollow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnxiety and stress are pretty common in our daily life and can negatively impact one’s daily activities. Many people have this mental condition as it seems to be part of life. While one might not escape anxiety, it is essential to look for healthy ways to cope with it. According to...

twollow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Your Personal Best: Stress Management

The holiday season is meant to be enjoyed, but it also brings on stress, anxiety and depression for some. The American Psychological Association recommends following wellness principles, which consist of nutrition and stress management. It’s important to get 10 to 30 minutes of physical activity per day to increase energy,...
MENTAL HEALTH
13abc.com

What to Do When the Merriment Runs Out: Coping with Holiday Stress and Anxiety

Sponsored - While many of us look forward to the year-end holidays with joyful anticipation, mental health experts say it’s not unusual to instead find yourself struggling with stress, anxiety or depression. “There is immense pressure on parents and adults about what a specific holiday should look like and...
TOLEDO, OH
glamourmagazine.co.uk

How to calm morning anxiety if your stress levels spike when you wake up

It’s a familiar sensation: you wake up with a jolt, your heart pounding and your forehead damp. But this isn’t for any particular reason; the day ahead contains no particular, known threat. It’s what’s known as morning anxiety, a highly unpleasant sensation you’ve somehow normalised to yourself, despite its damaging effects.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Depression
hbr.org

Anxiety Is a Habit

Neuroscientist Dr. Judson Brewer and journalist Charles Duhigg discuss making and breaking habits, anxiety, and ADHD. Many of us get stuck in behavior patterns. While we might think we are just anxious people, we might overlook the fact that anxiety can be a habit, like any other. Host Morra Aarons-Mele...
MENTAL HEALTH
Peninsula Daily News

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety & Depression: Top 6 Brand Reviews for 2021

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health issues. In this day and age, more and more people face it every day. However, there aren’t a lot of natural treatment options for anxiety. That’s why many choose to take anxiety medication in order to ease their symptoms and function in their day-to-day lives. Still, if you’re apprehensive about anxiety medication, CBD products can be a great alternative. Here are the best CBD oil for anxiety choices according to Observer and we have also covered what we like and dislike about them:
HEALTH
phillyvoice.com

Social anxiety: What is it and how to overcome it

Feeling nervous is normal in certain social situations — public speaking, a job interview, or an awkward networking event. But if that nervousness makes everyday interactions difficult, you may be suffering from social anxiety. What is social anxiety?. Everyone deals with social situations in different ways based on their...
MENTAL HEALTH
azpbs.org

Expert shows how to best manage holiday stress

The holiday season can be a stressful time of year for a variety of reasons, but one way to help “manage” holiday stress is to adjust your diet to help with overall physical and mental well-being. Doctor Loreena Ryder with the Naturopathic Physicians Group joined us earlier today to talk about “eating cleaner” during the holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
Who What Wear

I Struggle With Social Anxiety—Here's What I've Learned from Therapists

For most people who know me, they think that I'm this extroverted human being who thrives on human interaction but the truth is, that's the last way I would describe myself. Growing up, I was an outsider then, and sadly, I still feel like one tol this day. Consider me an awkward mix of Issa on Insecure, Josie Geller from Never Been Kissed, and Vada Sultenfuss from My Girl. A part of who I am has always felt disconnected from the world and withdrawn completely from society. There are about three places on earth where I feel like my complete self, and that’s when I'm with my grandmother and mom, at the beach, and when I'm writing in my journal. Those are the only three things in life that I truly trust with my soul.
MENTAL HEALTH
foodmatters.com

Coping With Stress, Anxiety & Maintaining a Positive Energy with Dawson Church

Through Food Matters, I have been on a life-long journey to discover some of the best healing modalities that you have inside of you. From the foods, you eat to the exercise you do to breathwork and meditation… All of these practices are in the naming of looking after your mind, body, and soul, especially when you’re trying to maintain positive energy. That’s why I wanted to ask if you’ve taken the opportunity to try Tapping lately?
MENTAL HEALTH
KCEN

Healthy ways to manage seasonal depression, anxiety and stress

WACO, Texas — During what's called the most wonderful time of year, some are experiencing the 'winter blues' known as seasonal depression or an array of mental health issues. Katie Chadwell a therapist at the Heart of Texas Region MHMR said it's quite common during the holiday season. "When...
WACO, TX
Psych Centra

Microdosing Psychedelics Linked to Lower Anxiety, Depression, Stress

Psychedelic microdosing has increased as a coping tool for mental health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 2021 Global Drug Survey. An international study of more than 8,500 people from 84 countries shows a link between microdosing and reduced symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Conflicting evidence suggests...
MENTAL HEALTH
purewow.com

The 8 Best Parenting Products to Make Life Less Stressful

Innovators seem to have parents on the brain. How can we tell? By the sheer amount of stuff moms and dads are increasingly being inundated with in an effort to help them optimize the process of raising small humans. We can’t help but wonder whether these inventors, when not busy disrupting marketplaces or working with Nobel prize winners, have also been administering at-home COVID-19 tests to their reluctant toddlers or freezing their buns off at outdoor February playdates. How else could they understand our needs so well? Either way, we’re tipping our hats to them. After another difficult year that stretched parents to their breaking point, we’re thrilled to acknowledge all of the best parenting products that changed our lives for the better.
FDA
marthastewart.com

Foods and Drinks to Avoid When You're Struggling with Anxiety and Stress

Anxiety and chronic stress are caused by several different things and can often be influenced by lifestyle, environmental, and biological factors. Because of this, treatment options must be tailored to the individual patient and may include therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. For some, these shifts might also include watching what you eat or drink. Ahead, several foods and beverages that negatively impact stress and anxiety.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy