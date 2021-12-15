What Is The Best Kratom For Anxiety And Stress?

For most people who know me, they think that I'm this extroverted human being who thrives on human interaction but the truth is, that's the last way I would describe myself. Growing up, I was an outsider then, and sadly, I still feel like one tol this day. Consider me an awkward mix of Issa on Insecure, Josie Geller from Never Been Kissed, and Vada Sultenfuss from My Girl. A part of who I am has always felt disconnected from the world and withdrawn completely from society. There are about three places on earth where I feel like my complete self, and that’s when I'm with my grandmother and mom, at the beach, and when I'm writing in my journal. Those are the only three things in life that I truly trust with my soul.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO