ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

70 MPH Winds, Eight Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

By Doug Randall
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted winter weather advisories for the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming,. That's according to a post...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
106.3 Cowboy Country

94 MPH Wind Recorded Near Crystal Reservoir Wednesday

It was another windy day in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday, according to the Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service. A wind gust of 94 miles per hour was recorded not far from Crystal Reservoir, and other wind gusts of above 80 miles per hour were recorded. The last few days have been exceptionally windy across Wyoming, with a peak gust of 118 miles per hour recorded in the small community of Clark in the northwest part of the state over the weekend and another gust of 92 miles per hour was recorded in Arlington on Saturday.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
State
Nebraska State
106.3 Cowboy Country

Even Yellowstone Bison Hate Getting Stuck In Traffic!

You know how it is, you're driving down I-80 toward Laramie, minding your own business, then all of a sudden a semi moves into the passing lane. The amount of rage that you hold inside of your body during normal life suddenly explodes and sees itself out as you use every word in your vocabulary to yell at the truck driver about 2 miles per hour faster than the truck they're trying to pass. Rage, it's all rage.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Extreme Weather#Sierra Madre Mountains#Sierra Madres#Nebraska Gov
106.3 Cowboy Country

92 MPH Wind Recorded In SE Wyoming Saturday

While southeast Wyoming residents are very familiar with wind speeds of 45 to 50 plus miles per hour--and sometimes even into the low-to-mid 60s range--wind gusts in southeast Wyoming at times this weekend ranged well above those parameters, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency...
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

Blizzard Conditions Forecast In Parts of SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service is warning of strong winds and blizzard conditions In parts of southeast Wyoming today:. Expanded high wind warnings into Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins. Ground blizzard conditions and very strong winds expected this weekend! A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central Carbon County (including Rawlins) the north Snowy Range foothills (including Arlington/Elk Mountain), and the central Laramie range (including the Bordeaux area in between Wheatland and Chugwater). This goes into effect tonight through Saturday. A High Wind Warning will continue for each of these locations until 5PM Sunday after the Blizzard Warning expires. A High Wind Warning has also been issued for northern Carbon/Albany counties, Converse and Platte counties, and the south Laramie range in between Cheyenne and Laramie which goes into effect overnight tonight and lasts until 5PM Sunday. Widespread blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions in the blizzard warning areas. Outside of these warnings, blowing snow could cause visibility to drop to 1 mile or less through Sunday. There is some uncertainty if the snow will be able to crust over on Saturday in Carbon/Albany counties, or if the ground blizzard risk will continue into Sunday. Wind gusts of 60-75 mph can be expected, with the highest gusts in the typical wind prone areas. Cold temperatures will linger west of I-25, and combined with the strong winds, this could lead to wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less in these conditions. Use caution if travelling with light or high-profile vehicles this weekend.
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

Remembering the July 16, 1979 Cheyenne Tornado

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018. July 16, 1979, the anniversary of the costliest tornado in Wyoming history. National Weather Service office in Cheyenne: ''On July 16, 1979, the most destructive tornado in Wyoming's history occurred at Cheyenne. The main ingredient for the development of the Cheyenne F3 tornado was an outflow boundary from previous thunderstorms moving south across western Nebraska."
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Watch! Wyoming Rancher Holds Morning Meeting With Cows

I could only imagine working a ranch in Wyoming. The only relevant experience I would have is working on my Grandfather's Southern Illinois farm growing up. Getting up early, collecting eggs, pulling weeds out of the bean field, picking and shucking corn. It was a lot of work, but I don't think my experience would surpass 5 out of 10 on what a Wyoming rancher does, day to day.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy