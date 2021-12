Q: My daughter is about to turn 12. Which COVID-19 vaccine should she get?. A: The short answer: Your child should get the vaccine product that is recommended for their age. Right now, the only COVID-19 vaccine available for children in the U.S. is the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for children 5 years and older. The COVID shot for kids 5 years to 11 years of age is a lower dose than the dose recommended for those 12 and older.

