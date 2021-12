NFT investors fare best when they’re either really early or really patient, according to a new Chainalysis report. Over the last year, investors have piled into NFTs—unique digital tokens that can be used to represent ownership over just about anything on the internet, including art, music, or video game items and collectibles. So far in 2021, users have sent $27 billion to ERC-721 and ERC-1155 contracts, the two most popular Ethereum contracts used on NFT marketplaces, according to Chainalysis.

