LEXINGTON, Ky. — While most people are generous by making donations in the aftermath of a disaster, it is also a time when scammers try to take advantage of that generosity. Many donors seek ways to help those in need as Kentucky and other states begin to recover from the damage caused by severe storms and multiple tornadoes. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) recommends visiting give.org before contributing or sending a donation to verify if the charity they choose meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO