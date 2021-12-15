Bad Goaltending is Exacerbating the Devils Problems.

The Holiday Season is upon us. As is COVID-19. The latter never actually left, but it has hit the NHL and every active major sports league hard within the past week. It has got to a point where the NHL has postponed further games as some teams, like Calgary and Nashville, whom both hit double-digits in terms of personnel on the protocol. Future postponements are possible. The “pause” word is surely amid discussions even as a last resort. The NHL’s goal for this season is to play a full 82-game season. Their only relief may be to opt out of the Olympics and go to a February schedule, but that is presuming the situation does not get any worse in early 2022. It is not an easy position for the league to be in. However, like life, we must press ahead.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO