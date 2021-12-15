ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota announces pricing and specifications of electric bZ4X

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattery-powered model will go on sale in the UK next year. Toyota’s new bZ4X will be priced from £41,950 when it goes on sale in the UK next year. Arriving as Toyota’s first purpose-designed battery electric vehicle, the bZ4X will be offered in three specifications as well as a Premiere Edition...

www.shropshirestar.com

