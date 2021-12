The Environmental Protection Agency announced new requirements for how much ethanol and biodiesel will have to be blended into the nation's fuel supply. In an unprecedented move, the EPA proposed large cutbacks to 2020's blending levels. Those levels had already been set in 2019, but did not account for the unexpected and dramatic decrease in demand for fuel caused by the pandemic. The EPA also proposed scaling back on the amount of renewable fuels required for 2021.

