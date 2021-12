Do a Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg crossover next!. The sudden release of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown was one of 2021’s most welcome surprises. After sitting on the sidelines for most of the last generation of consoles, Sega’s premier fighting franchise got a chance to remind everyone why it’s considered one of the best ever with an updated version of what is arguably the best game in the series. When Ultimate Showdown dropped on PS4 earlier this year, it did so with a DLC pack of polygonal costumes for its combatants. Next week, even more looks are set to arrive with the Virtua Fighter Yakuza costumes pack.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO