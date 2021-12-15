k?d remixes Hikaru Utada’s ‘One Last Kiss’

It wasn’t exactly a coincidence that we decided to induct Far Out into Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2022 on the week of his EP’s arrival, although it was genuinely was pure serendipity that Somewhere In Between was planned for mid-December after we’d already cemented the idea that he’d be placed into our forenamed class. After reenrolling into the musical cycle this past October after nearly a full calendar pause, the interstellar mastermind began a descent towards a follow-up EP on Ophelia Records, with Far Out now slotting in Somewhere In Between‘s remaining two pieces to mark his first original project since Beyond The Horizon.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO