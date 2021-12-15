ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

k?d remixes Hikaru Utada’s ‘One Last Kiss’

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK?d is paving his return with an ambient remix of Hikaru Utada’s “One Last Kiss.” Speeding up the original’s BPM to place his own unique spin on the single, k?d ramps up song with a jittering...

The FADER

FKA twigs and Central Cee share “Measure of a Man” music video

FKA twigs began her journey to experimental pop auteur on the back of a remarkable string of music videos, and it's rare that her more recent output is anything less than impressive. Her latest visuals are for "Measure of a Man," her grime-ified James Bond theme for the upcoming spy film The King's Man, out December 22. Lots of videos for movie soundtrack singles can lean too heavily on the thing it's promoting, a trap "Measure of a Man" evades thanks primarily to twigs' incredible dancing across director Diana Kunst's stylized settings.
MUSIC
Billboard

Avril Lavigne Adapting Classic Hit ‘Sk8er Boi’ Into Film

The 20th anniversary of Avril Lavigne‘s breakthrough 2002 single “Sk8er Boi” is just around the corner, and it’s got the singer feeling nostalgic for those simpler days. So nostalgic, in fact, that the 37-year-old singer is planning a big screen celebration of the second single from her debut album, Let Go.
TV SHOWS
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Perfume Genius Remix of “Good Ones”: Listen

Charli XCX has shared a new Perfume Genius remix of her song “Good Ones.” Check it out below. Charli XCX’s upcoming album, Crash, is scheduled for release on March 18, 2022. In anticipation of the record, she’s also announced a tour and shared another single, “New Shapes,” featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. She was also announced as the musical guest of Saturday Night Live next week (December 18).
MUSIC
Your EDM

Burko Gives DGTL CLR’s “Empyrean” A Deep Remix

Burko – a newcomer in the SoCal house scene – has given DGTL CLR’s heavenly track “Empyrean” a heavy, hard hitting house remix. DGTL CLR is the indie electronic project of Devereaux Jennings, who tastefully mixes house with indie music. Growing up around the ocean of Southern California in San Diego, Devereaux breathes his idea of mellow electro into these Nintendo-techno and house beats.
MUSIC
Person
Steve Aoki
Your EDM

k?d returns with Neon Genesis Evangelion Remix

Young producer prodigy k?d breaks his radio silence with a new remix of “One Last Kiss” by Hiraku Utada, his first musical offering since the collab “BIB” with Steve Aoki released at the start of this year. Anime lovers rejoice! One Last Kiss is the song...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Zedd returns to electro-house roots on remix of Grabbitz’s ‘Die For You,’ VALORANT’s 2021 Champions theme

Zedd‘s arsenal of live artillery just got a little deeper, thanks to a remix of VALORANT‘s 2021 Champions theme, “Die For You.” After debuting at VALORANT‘s Champions Final, Zedd’s high-intensity take on the Grabbitz anthem has hit streaming platforms, recalling an earlier era of Zedd sound in one festival-positioned package.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Far Out guides second melodic masterclass on Ophelia Records with ‘Somewhere In Between’

It wasn’t exactly a coincidence that we decided to induct Far Out into Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists to Watch in 2022 on the week of his EP’s arrival, although it was genuinely was pure serendipity that Somewhere In Between was planned for mid-December after we’d already cemented the idea that he’d be placed into our forenamed class. After reenrolling into the musical cycle this past October after nearly a full calendar pause, the interstellar mastermind began a descent towards a follow-up EP on Ophelia Records, with Far Out now slotting in Somewhere In Between‘s remaining two pieces to mark his first original project since Beyond The Horizon.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Ace Aura and Slippy join forces for ‘Falling For You’

Slippy and Ace Aura have teamed up for a bumping new single titled, “Falling For You.” The track stabs and hisses with big low end breaks, laced together by complementing vocals that work perfectly broken up into loops ahead of the track’s swelling bass drops. Joining Slippy and Ace Aura’s distinct production signatures into a well-balanced collaborative blend, “Falling For You” highlights evident studio chemistry between the two, polishing the track with their own distinguished sonic hallmarks.
MUSIC
#Remixes#Last Kiss#Genesis#K D#Bpm#Dancing Astronaut
edmidentity.com

Lycoriscoris Releases Ambient Remix of “Make Me the One”

Get swept away by the serene soundscapes of Lycoriscoris’ creation as he puts an ambient spin on KARMACODA’s “Make Me the One.”. San Francisco-based band KARMACODA began their journey into the electronic music realm two decades ago and hasn’t looked back since. The hybrid soundscapes they’ve crafted up over the years have drawn influence from electronica, jazz, pop, and rock, which when combined create an intimate atmosphere that stirs up emotions yet still finds a way to set your body in motion. This year saw KARMACODA release their latest body of work, Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire, on Sola Musa Music.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Dubdogz and Ofenbach create musical melting pot with new single, ‘On My Shoulders’

Brazil meets France, as Dubdogz and Ofenbach come together for the release of “On My Shoulders.”. The new single doesn’t only represent the middle ground between the two globally recognised acts, but stands as the perfect hybrid between two countries with musically distinct sounds. In one corner is Dubdogz, who live up to the surging Brazilian bass sound with their deep, plucking melody and club-ready edge. This all finds a perfect pairing on Ofenbach, whose polished and radio-ready electronic appeal brings a welcome layer of finesse and balance to Dubdogz’ kinetic house groove.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

David Guetta aligns with Faithless for rework of iconic track ‘God is A DJ’

Finalizing the year with yet another headline-grabbing output, David Guetta has jumped back to 1998 with a powerful remix of Faithless‘ legendary dance track, “God is A DJ.” Over the last several years, Guetta has consistently returned to his underground roots, championing his future rave project alongside MORTEN with all new music, as well as offering new releases from his house-oriented side project, Jack Back, throughout 2021.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Lost Kings send in a pair of touching originals to perfect ‘It’s Not You, It’s Me’ EP

One revolution around the Sun after polishing their fifth EP, Lost Kings have made their way back towards It’s Not You to give it a second wind. “I Miss The Future” would go on to command the EP’s second half back in June—along with “Me Myself & Adderall” later that summer—although its eventual purpose wasn’t fully known up until this moment, with Lost Kings now not only lengthening their EP’s title but also its tracklist.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

Nora En Pure delivers a symphonic ‘Sign of the Times’

Nora En Pure has added a tremendous amount of new music to her already-radiant catalog this year, and this tally now grows with the addition of her latest cut, “Sign of the Times.” Her latest follows recent outputs such as “Luscious,” “Life On Hold,” and “Won’t Leave Your Side,” in addition to her early 2021 EP, Monsoon.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Kid Cudi set to release two full-length albums in 2022

On December 10, Kid Cudi closed out the first day of Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, where the cosmic hip-hop superstar debuted an unreleased track dubbed “Freshie.” Cudi has been periodically hinting at the looming release of his eighth studio album, Entergalactic, since 2019. Not only did he confirm the LP’s long-awaited delivery onstage at Rolling Loud, but he also announced his plan to dispatch an additional album prior to Entergalactic’s release next summer. In front of a galvanized audience, The Man on the Moon shared,
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Kumarion’s take on Zeds Dead’s ‘Alive’ stands out on new rework package

Part two of Zeds Dead‘s “Alive” remix package has arrived in full, featuring a grip of well-balanced reworks. Among the second wave of remixes comes Kumarion‘s spin on “Alive,” landing as perhaps one of the strongest cuts of the track to date. Heavily modifying the tempo to pull the song away from its original house-oriented feel, Kumarion proffers a buzzing drum ‘n’ bass treatment while keeping the heartwarming atmosphere of the original work amid the genre swap. The slow-grooving elements found in the single’s original spin remain intact, with Kumarion simply augmenting the track in his own unique way.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Tiësto revamps SLANDER, Dylan Matthew’s ‘Love Is Gone’

On December 9, SLANDER tweeted an image of an Ableton project file, writing “2008 me is fucking screaming; 2021 me is also fucking screaming.” The audio clip in the image read, “Love Is Gone (Tiësto Remix),” and on December 10, the Dutch legend’s bigroom take on SLANDER and Dylan Matthew‘s 2019 mega-hit officially landed.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Nurko asserts his melodic bass dominance on ‘Hallelujah’ with Devon Baldwin

Classics never go out of style and Leonard Cohen’s 1984 song “Hallelujah” is certainly as classic as it gets. But almost four decades later, nobody could have guessed the form it would take in 2021. Leave it to melodic mastermind Nurko, who calls on Devon Baldwin to cover the enchanting lyrics, to put a touch on “Hallelujah” like nobody else could. Nurko said he wanted to “do something unique and different” with his cover and said he was inspired by the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, who covered it at Chris Cornell’s funeral. As if that imaging isn’t powerful enough, just wait until you hear the song itself.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Kasbo taps Devault, Chet Porter, Throwing Snow for ‘The Making of Paracosm (Remixes Vol. 2)’

Following a loaded first edition of The Making of a Paracosm remixes, which featured glistening reworks from Just A Gent, Manila Killa, Mindchatter, and more, comes the second installment in Kasbo‘s remix anthology. Devault, Chet Porter, and Throwing Snow bring new life to three chosen songs from the LP, which was named one Dancing Astronaut’s top five electronic albums of 2020.
MUSIC

