k?d remixes Hikaru Utada’s ‘One Last Kiss’

Get swept away by the serene soundscapes of Lycoriscoris’ creation as he puts an ambient spin on KARMACODA’s “Make Me the One.”. San Francisco-based band KARMACODA began their journey into the electronic music realm two decades ago and hasn’t looked back since. The hybrid soundscapes they’ve crafted up over the years have drawn influence from electronica, jazz, pop, and rock, which when combined create an intimate atmosphere that stirs up emotions yet still finds a way to set your body in motion. This year saw KARMACODA release their latest body of work, Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire, on Sola Musa Music.
