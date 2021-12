Fights In Tight Spaces is about one specific trope that all the spy movies I’ve seen love to use: our main character’s got to a part in the story where they can relax a bit, inevitably they let their guard down, and on cue, a mystery assassin erupts from the shadows to take advantage of the opportunity. The hero’s got nothing but their brawn to make it out, but then, surprise! They actually use brains instead. Nobody ever saw it coming. The thing is, watching those movies, we all know the main character’s not really going to die. I mean, it’s called The Bourne Identity. There’d be no movie without a Bourne! (The Jeremy Renner one doesn’t count.)

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO