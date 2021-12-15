Nora En Pure delivers a symphonic ‘Sign of the Times’

New Orleans’ BUKU Music + Arts Project makes its triumphant return after a two-year hiatus on March 25 and 26 of 2022. A self proclaimed “festival experience like no other,” BUKU’s 10-year anniversary lineup features a characteristically colorful, diverse lineup of heavy hitters including dance music stand outs like Alison Wonderland, Porter Robinson, Lane 8, REZZ, and Svdden Death. Next year’s headlining duties will be held down by Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala, and Glass Animals, while the two-day event’s undercard features Dancing Astronaut Breakout Artist of 2021 John Summit, CloZee, Dom Dolla, TSHA, Moore Kismet, Sullivan King, Amelie Lens, and Troyboi.
